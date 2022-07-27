PLANTATION KEY — Coral Isles United Church of Christ is a community of faith where everyone is welcome to worship the Lord. The open and affirming congregation accepts all people regardless of age, ability, gender, sexual orientation or faith perspective. Even pets are welcome.
Worship is held at the church adjacent to Coral Shores High School at 90001 Overseas Highway on Sundays at 10 a.m. The congregation seeks to be both faithful and spiritual but also casual and friendly, as only an informal dress code is required.
The church, which has been following Christ’s teachings since its first service in the Cinemorada Movie Theater on Sept. 30, 1962, and moved into its current location in 1966, will celebrate its 60th anniversary in a few short months, and Pastor Bruce Havens celebrated his one-year anniversary leading the congregation on July 1.
Havens, accompanied by wife Tammy, headed south for the Florida Keys after 22 years at the Arlington Congregational Church in Jacksonville. Prior to preaching in Duval County, he had multiple stops in Florida, North Carolina and Virginia. The couple had long dreamed of living on the island chain.
“Logistics for down here truly became a God thing, finding a place we could afford to rent and getting everything worked out. We truly had a sense of God’s hand calling us here,” Havens said.
Since he has touched down in the Keys, Havens has been busy with community outreach and service. Coral Isles Church’s missions include the Upper Florida Keys Alcoholics Anonymous; the Monroe Association For ReMARCable Citizens, a multifaceted program for adults with disabilities; Healthy Start, a program providing education and resources for pregnant and nursing mothers; and the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, a program aiding individuals and families in regaining personal housing stability and financial independence.
Another initiative that Coral Isles is tackling is the Barnabus Fund, a Christian aid program that helps residents in need foot the bill for food, gas and utilities.
The church also seeks to provide support to individuals and families dealing with mental health issues.
“It’s across all boundary lines. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here,” Havens said.
Coral Isles hopes to serve as an after-school sanctuary for Coral Shores High School and other students.
“Whether you’re gay, straight, a freshman, senior, black, white or Cuban, we want to create a safe space. We realize that there is a lot of pressure for teens and we want to emphasize doing some mental health services,” he said.
The church ran a suicide prevention program last fall and plans a similar role this year. The suicide prevention program was presented in conjunction with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the initiative presenting steps for identifying and responding if someone seems potentially suicidal.
If that’s not enough, the church also hosts meetings of the Historical Preservation Society of the Upper Keys.
Sunday mornings are a vibrant affair for those who attend Coral Isles, says Havens, with 100 members practicing their faith and singing along to music by Tony Cameron in piano, Havens on guitar and the Rev. Pam Feeser on flute.
“He brings a lot of energy and our folks love it,” Havens said of the addition of Cameron.
The church, featuring contemporary architecture with Florida Keys native coral on its walls, also offers a post-service lunch every Sunday.
And after the COVID-19 lockdown that shifted several aspects of life to a remote setting from 2020-21, Havens, more than anything, is happy to open the doors of the church and fill the pews.
“We’re excited to be able to get back together. Like a lot of churches, we were dealing with being unable to worship in person, so just rebuilding those face-to-face relationships,” he said.
For the future, Havens’ plan of action for Coral Isles is simple.
“Our vision is to serve the community and be able to grow our worship services and children’s programs. We are welcoming and inclusive, and we have a proud history of working in the Keys to make the community better,” he said.
This fall, Coral Isles United Church of Christ and the Historical Preservation Society of the Upper Keys will put on a 60th anniversary celebration, but details are still being finalized and will be announced later.