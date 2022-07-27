PLANTATION KEY — Coral Isles United Church of Christ is a community of faith where everyone is welcome to worship the Lord. The open and affirming congregation accepts all people regardless of age, ability, gender, sexual orientation or faith perspective. Even pets are welcome.

Worship is held at the church adjacent to Coral Shores High School at 90001 Overseas Highway on Sundays at 10 a.m. The congregation seeks to be both faithful and spiritual but also casual and friendly, as only an informal dress code is required.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com