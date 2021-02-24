KEY LARGO — As part of its continuing Civics Literacy Series on the first Monday of the month, the League of Women Voters of the Upper Keys welcomes Paula J. Phillips to present “How A Bill Becomes Law.”
The presentation will be held via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1.
Phillips is a founding partner and shareholder at Phillips Perez, P.A. Her 22-year practice has taken her from civil rights litigation in the 1990s to her current commercial and insurance litigation firm.
She has served as an adjunct speaker at the University of Miami political science department on governmental processes and lobbying.
The public is invited to attend this presentation. Advance registration is required; visit tinyurl.com/UKLWVMarch2021 to register.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that works to increase voters’ understanding of the election process, public policy issues and voters’ rights, among other goals.