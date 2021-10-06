MARATHON — With a comedic cast front stage and busy stagehands behind the curtains, the Marathon Community Theatre presents “The Carol Burnett Show Skits” directly cued from the national TV sketch comedy show that entertained families for more than a decade.
Comedienne Burnett was not a doctor, but she prescribed classic humor which the local acting troupe has tapped into by staging 13 knee-jerking skits, including “Prison Nudge,” “Old Folks at Home,” “Bonnie & Clod,” “Gone with the Breeze,” as well as five produced commercials promoting upcoming performances.
The cast includes MCT newcomer Jimmy Ashcroft, Barbara McCann Bulen, Taylor Covington, Charla Garrison, Larry Garrison, Terry Israel, Dakota Mertyris, Donna Nussenblatt, Jerry Nussenblatt, Arnie Steinmetz, Dayanara Terpos, Sandra VanDusen, Cheryl Wilcox and Jimmy Zimmerman, who is also director.
The actors’ ages range from 14 to 83 and the show promises to entertain all ages.
“We chose this play last year when we weren’t sure where the pandemic was heading,” said Joanne Zimmerman, the local show’s producer. “We felt that we could entertain a large audience that The Carol Burnett Show attracted. We all grew up watching the show and laughing.”
The Carol Burnett Show debuted in September 1967 and ran consecutively for more than a decade garnering 23 Emmy Awards.
Several of the actors are playing multiple roles in the different skits like Terpos, who said most of the theater’s productions are purposefully comedic during these COVID-hampered times.
“We’ve been through so much during COVID that we wanted people to come out and just laugh, forget their worries even for a couple of hours. We want people to enjoy a night out filled with laughter,” she said.
New to the stage is Ashcroft, who plays a sick patient and a prisoner in some of the skits.
“I’m used to being in front of crowds, but memorizing all the lines, that’s difficult,” he said. He’s been running his lines by his wife two to three times a day at home.
“I’m very prepared, but this production takes a village,” he said.
Joanne Zimmerman lauds the local production’s stage design, costumes and makeup as much as the actors.
“We had to be innovative with the sets. We have scenes in a café, a prison, a hospital and people’s homes,” she said.
Elaborate costumes for all the skits have been designed and created by Riet Steinmetz. Hair designer Maresa Casey and makeup artist Claudia McEwen ready the actors while stage manager Diane Dashevsky details the sets.
“Everyone backstage works so hard to keep us in line and keep us on track, especially with this one, we have so many characters and so much going on. There are a lot of set changes,” Terpos said.
The Carol Burnett Show Skits at the Marathon Community Theatre is a two-hour show that combines sketch comedy, improv and slapstick humor. There is a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are $28 before sales tax.
The next show dates are at 8 p.m. Oct. 7-9, Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23. A 3 p.m. matinee is set for Oct. 17. For more information, call 305-743-0994 or visit marathontheater.org.