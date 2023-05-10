ISLAMORADA — To help reduce the amount of debris impacting the Florida Keys islands, I.CARE is hosting its first Trash Derby, sponsored by National Marine Sanctuary Foundation in support of the goal of creating clean seas.
I.CARE is a nonprofit dedicated to incorporating recreational divers in activities to restore the Keys’ coral reefs. In its first two years, I.CARE has transplanted almost 10,000 corals of varying species with a 70% survival rate and educated more than 1,800 participants about the importance of coral reef communities.
The trash derby includes one and a half days of debris collection, sunrise to sunset Friday, May 12, and sunrise to noon Saturday, May 13, from Key Largo to Big Pine Key. Following the debris collection on Saturday, there will be a free festival at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside, from 1-8 p.m. The festival is open to the public and will include an award ceremony, raffles, silent auction, games and activities, food, music, vendors and local organizations working to improve local reefs.
There are three divisions to compete in: Dive Operators ($250 registration fee; free for Blue Star Dive Operators), $1,500 first-place prize; Land/Shore (free to register), $1,000 first-place prize; and Private Boat (free to register), $1,000 first-place prize. For Land/Shore, participants are to walk the shoreline, or bring a paddle board or kayak, to collect debris at the surface or along the shore. Participants also may join one of several organizations hosting land-based clean-ups. The other two divisions will take out divers and/or snorkelers to pick up submerged debris.
There is no limit on team size. Teams will be judged by average weight/pounds collected per person. All debris must be sorted/weighed/recorded with a volunteer at one of the designated debris drop-off locations to count toward a team’s derby entry.
Clean-up materials and event T-shirts will be provided while supplies last and priority will be given to teams in the order that they register.
A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held Thursday, May 11, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.