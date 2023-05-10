ISLAMORADA — To help reduce the amount of debris impacting the Florida Keys islands, I.CARE is hosting its first Trash Derby, sponsored by National Marine Sanctuary Foundation in support of the goal of creating clean seas.

I.CARE is a nonprofit dedicated to incorporating recreational divers in activities to restore the Keys’ coral reefs. In its first two years, I.CARE has transplanted almost 10,000 corals of varying species with a 70% survival rate and educated more than 1,800 participants about the importance of coral reef communities.

