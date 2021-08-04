TAVERNIER — The Good Health Clinic has announced the return of the Big Kahuna Contest fundraiser after two postponements due to the pandemic.
For the contest, the clinic selects community-driven individuals from a pool of nominees to compete in raising funds and spreading the word about the services Good Health Clinic provides. The contestants use their personal and professional network to raise funds on behalf of the patients at the nonprofit free clinic.
The contest runs from now until Sept. 29. The Big Kahuna winner will be announced at the Ninth Annual Luau for Health fundraiser at Dolphins Plus Bayside on Oct. 2.
This year’s contestants are Derek Papp, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Mariners Hospital; Drew Grossman, chief executive officer of Mariners Hospital; Holly Merrill Raschein, former state representative for District 120; Kristine Cox, general manager of Playa Largo; and Suzi Youngberg, community outreach specialist for the History of Diving Museum.
Good Health Clinic is the only free clinic in the Florida Keys that provides comprehensive healthcare for low-income, uninsured residents. The clinic opened its doors in Tavernier in 2004 and served a few dozen patients the first year. The clinic has since opened a second office in Marathon. This past year 893 adults and children were provided care and nearly $5 million in donated services were received.