ISLAMORADA — While some may think of fishing or baseball as the island chain’s most popular sports, another is trying to wrest away a little glory for itself.
Founded in 2019, Islestyle Wrestling Club is a club with a goal of promoting and organizing amateur youth wrestling in the Florida Keys. The intensive program is considered a way of life, and those who enter must come prepared to compete.
Student-athletes in the program range from age 5 to 18, and those that are participating are driven, hungry and motivated to bring respect to the Conch Republic on the wrestling mat, a place that isn’t often held in such high regard here as compared to places like West Virginia, New York and Wisconsin.
However, boys and girls of all shapes and sizes compete, and the youngest children at Islestyle are already taking home victories and medals at competitions.
Mila Matheis, 5, recently placed first at a summer event, while Blake Wolfe, 6, recently won his first march ever.
The club was kickstarted by founder and head coach Dante Jiovenetta in 2019, a local legend from Islamorada that posted a 124-7 overall record on the mat for the Coral Shores High School Hurricanes, winning state championships as a junior and senior in 2015 and 2016.
He also earned several other accolades, including being named three-time USA Wrestling Greco-Roman and Disney Duals All-American, along with earning a Fargo Greco-Roman National Championship in 2015.
After a hardworking high school career, Jiovenetta earned an athletic scholarship from the University of Missouri, and following a standout career with the Tigers, a Division I blue-blood wrestling program that competes for the nation’s top prize annually, he returned home to the Keys.
Now, Jiovenetta and assistant coach Jim Matheis have an even bigger ambition: growing the popularity of the mentally and physically grueling sport that separates the contenders from the pretenders.
Matheis provides another experienced coach for the young wrestlers to learn from, as he finished No. 2 in New York as a high school senior in 1999.
Changing the culture and building a strong nucleus around a few of Islestyle’s top young stars are two of the top priorities heading into the future.
“I’ve worked down here since 2002, and let me tell you, the Keys Disease is a real thing, in sports and everything else,” Matheis said. “Coaches and parents make excuses for their own kids. I told my son, ‘If you fall into the Keys Disease, we will literally pack your stuff and move back to Miami.”
As for the program, Matheis said that Islestyle wants to create a solid foundation for the future for Keys wrestlers.
“We’re trying to set a precedent. The effort we put in now will end up paying off later. If these kids can start now at fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade, learn to shoot a double, escape with the stand-up and throw a half-nelson, they’ll be 75% ahead of anybody in high school,” Matheis said.
The Amateur Athletic Union program teaches the fundamentals of the “old as time” Olympic sport in three versions: Greco-Roman, freestyle and folk-style, the standard operating system for U.S high school and collegiate competitions.
The group currently consists of six student-athletes that stay throughout the summer, with the figure shifting to 15 during the school year.
Islestyle is part of a larger goal for Jiovenetta, the 2016 Key West Citizen Monroe County Athlete of the Year. He recently accepted a head coaching position with the Hurricanes program and aims to help his alma mater reclaim some wrestling glory.
Wrestling is a challenging sport, and those who don’t begin to grapple before entering high school often faces struggles.
“Dante is super, super invested, and he really wants to grow this every day,” Matheis said.
Islestyle practices run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Coral Shores High School in a designated room, and for those who want to take it a step further, a strength and conditioning program is available on Wednesday and Friday.
The sport is not for the weak. Practices run two hours, and drills, techniques and training methods have been perfected by Jiovenetta.
“The way me and Dante run practice, it’s not for the kids that can’t handle it,” Matheis said.
However, if kids can stick with the program, the benefits are endless. Even if a young wrestler doesn’t plan on pursuing the sport collegiately, participating can encourage a healthy lifestyle and promote self-defense.
“There’s no better feeling than having your hand raised (by the official) after a win,” Matheis said.
Participating in the sport is a passion that takes Matheis, son Gavin and other Keys wrestlers across the country, where they face some of America’s top competition.
“I travel with my son twice a month. We’ve been to Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Tennessee, Wisconsin and the Carolinas. We’re going all over the place,” he said.
Gavin, a 12-year-old rising seventh-grader, has been wrestling for more than five years, recently won a statewide AAU tournament and boasts an 84-40 overall record.
With youngsters like Gavin and 13-year-old David Beltran sticking it out with the sport, the local program expects to make big strides.
“In another year or two, we’re really going to start building it up. They are popular kids, and they’ll be able to draw multiple new friends to the sport. Someone like Gavin or David can win state titles if they keep consistently putting in the work,” Matheis said.
Sterling Keefe, a Keys resident who is No. 1 in Goji-Ryu karate for his age group, recently joined the Islestyle family.
“Coming from that background, you’ve got to be very disciplined, and you’ve got to have involved parents,” Matheis said.
For more information, visit islestylewrestling.com, or contact Jiovenetta at dante@islestylewrestling.com or 954-871-4681.