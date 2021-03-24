FLORIDA KEYS — The College of the Florida Keys’ annual fundraiser, the Seaside Soiree, is going virtual this year with an online auction running through Saturday, April 3.
Items up for bid include art, jewelry and sports equipment, as well as adventure and travel packages. Participants can go to cfk.edu/soiree to access the auction website to view auction items and place bids. Throughout the auction period, new items will be introduced. Bidders may visit often and will receive email notices if they have been outbid on any items.
Sponsored by Centennial Bank and Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company, the Seaside Soiree auction proceeds will benefit the students and programs of the College of the Florida Keys. For more information about the Seaside Soiree or to contribute auction items or financial gifts to the CFK Foundation, contact Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.