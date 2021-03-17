STOCK ISLAND — The College of the Florida Keys invites the community to participate in CFK Poetics.
The annual visiting poets series will feature live readings from nationally-acclaimed poets Richard Blanco at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. They will read some of their works and take questions from the audience. These events will be primarily virtual. However, limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live streams of the readings. Both events are free for all attendees. Information to access the virtual events can be found on the college’s website at CFK.edu/poetics.
Selected by President Obama as the fifth inaugural poet in U.S. history, Blanco is the first Latino, immigrant, and gay person to serve in such a role. He was born in Madrid to Cuban exile parents and raised in Miami. The negotiation of cultural identity characterizes his four collections of poetry: “How To Love a Country,” “City of a Hundred Fires,” “Directions to The Beach of the Dead” and “Looking for The Gulf Motel.”
Gay is the author of four books of poetry: “Against Which,” “Bringing the Shovel Down,” “Be Holding” and “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude.” He is the winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. His new poem, “Be Holding,” was released from the University of Pittsburgh Press in September 2020. His collection of essays, “The Book of Delights,” was released by Algonquin Books in 2019.
CFK Poetics is made possible through the support of the Florida Humanities Council. The goal of this series is to connect the Florida Keys community and CFK students with poets whose work illustrates the critical intersections and changing landscapes and examines the social, psychological and environmental changes that working-class residents in a tourist destination can identify with and by which they can be inspired.