FLORIDA KEYS — Local genealogists and patriots are at it again, preserving the nation’s history, their family history as well as precious sites in the community related to Florida Keys heritage.
The Florida Keys chapter of Colonial Dames, formally known as the National Society of the Colonial Dames XVII Century Indian Key chapter, was chartered this summer after an organizing meeting on Feb. 4, 2017, at the home of Edna Waldorf in Key Largo began the effort. Because a chapter needs 21 members, interested “dames” had to recruit from outside of the Keys to get the required number of members.
“It was not easy,” said Victoria Kattel, current Colonial Dames chapter president, noting the organizing group considered three different charter names and Indian Key received the most votes among prospective members.
The Colonial Dames is comprised of women who are descended from an ancestor who lived in British colonial America from 1607 to 1775 and was of service prior to 1701 in the colonies by holding public office, being in the military or serving in another eligible way. It is focused on preserving historical places and records, promotion of heraldry and coats of arms, and supports charitable causes and education.
The local chapter successfully ensured the Matecumbe Methodist Church was registered in the National Registry of Historic Places. For that designation, a building must be at least 50 years old, Kattel said. Since the Matecumbe church was built by Islamorada’s founders, the Pinder and Russell families, it qualified.
The Bernard Russell fire station at mile marker 81.8, bayside, is also in the group’s sights for historic designation. It is 45 years old, Kattel said, and could earn designation by the state historic registry.
Through copious research into lineage and connecting the dots of history, Colonial Dames explore their personal history. Kattel can trace her family’s history to Thomas Jefferson. But, whenever possible, Kattel finds a woman in her history to qualify for various lineage qualifications. For example, Cecily Baley Jordan Farrar was a landowner in the colonies when land ownership for women was rare. She had to file a palimony lawsuit when her husband died to ensure the land came to her, Kattel said. Palimony is the division of financial assets and real property on the termination of a personal live-in relationship wherein the parties are not legally married.
According to Wikipedia, Farrar was one of the earliest women settlers of colonial Jamestown in Virginia. She arrived in the colony as a child in 1610 and was established as one of the few female planters by 1620. After husband Samuel Jordan died in 1623, Cecily obtained oversight of his 450-acre plantation, Jordan’s Journey. In the Jamestown muster of 1624-25, she is one of fewer than 10 women who are mentioned as head of household, and the only woman listed as sharing the head of household with a man she was not married to. She later married William Farrar.
Kattel can trace her family’s roots to the year 200. “I love genealogy,” she said.
Virginia Spear, a retired teacher in Islamorada, joined the Florida Keys chapter of Colonial Dames with four other members of her family, including daughters Jeanette and Sheryl, granddaughter Kayla and sister Dolores, who lives in Ecuador. Spear’s sister visited Stark family grave sites in Connecticut and took pictures, she said. The Spear family joined Colonial Dames through Aaron Stark who was born in Scotland in 1608 and who died 1685 in Connecticut.
“He served in the King Philips War, was a landowner, church deacon and freeman,” Spear said. “In 1673, he claimed bounty for killing two wolves, animals which at that time abounded in Connecticut. I obtained this information from a book, ‘The Aaron Stark Family’ by Charles R. Stark, published in 1927. The book was handed down to me by my Aunt Estella who was enthusiastic about genealogy and belonged to several genealogical organizations.”
Waldorf, who was the first president of the Colonial Dames Indian Key chapter, said many “dames” have coats of arms affiliated with their family history. Hers features an eagle with branches, unicorn and fleur-de-lis.
Her qualifying ancestor is Edward Fitzrandolph, her ninth great grandfather, who was born in 1607 in Nottinghamshire, England, and died in 1685 and is buried in Piscataway, N.J. This family was involved with the College of New Jersey, which later became Princeton, Waldorf said.
Karen Kovarik of Tavernier serves as the group’s registrar and helps women find the way to joining the group through their family history. She not only is a member of the Florida Keys chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames, but also the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, in which membership requires proof of lineage from one of the passengers who traveled to America on the historic Mayflower voyage in 1620. Kovarik can be reached at karkovar6@gmail.com.