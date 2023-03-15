ISLAMORADA — During and after the 11 a.m. Matecumbe United Methodist Church service Sunday, March 19, a columbarium open house will be held so the Florida Keys community and guests can visit.
Called the Matecumbe Memorial Gardens, the usually locked columbarium behind the Florida Keys Memorial monument at mile marker 81.8 is a non-denominational place to house the remains of loved ones. Funeral urns are in niches and plaques on the wall honor those who have passed.
The hurricane monument adjacent to the columbarium also is the resting place of hundreds lost in the cataclysmic Labor Day hurricane of 1935.
Among the family names in the garden are some of Islamorada’s earliest settlers: Albury, Dalton, Knowles, Parker, Pinder and Russell are among them, and several family members still attend church at the Methodist church. A popular past Islamorada assistant fire chief and village technological employee, David Roberts, also is laid to rest there.
The Memory Wall is a section of the columbarium for those who do not wish to have ashes interred. Instead, a plaque honors loved ones in the quiet garden setting.
Located on the grounds of the church, the genesis of the Matecumbe Memorial Gardens began in 2004 when longtime Islamorada resident Donna Cockerham attended a funeral at St. Justin the Martyr Church in Key Largo and saw its columbarium, which was reserved for its church members.
She had attended other funerals and said caskets going in the ground were comparatively difficult to watch, and thought the columbarium idea was “really nice.” She began doing research on columbaria and then approached Matecumbe Methodist Church members for feedback and financing. Church members Judy and Jim Winstel and Priscilla Grenfell stepped up with donations in addition to Cockerham, and Mike Bier, a local architect who lived on Lower Matecumbe Key, donated his design and architectural expertise. Church member Frank Vecella donated legal advice, Cockerham said.
“The Matecumbe Memorial Gardens is for the entire community. You do not need to be a Methodist nor a member of the Matecumbe United Methodist Church to reserve a place in the gardens,” Cockerham said.
Contact the church for pricing or visits at 305-664-3661 or matumc@bellsouth.net. Fees help cover monthly garden upkeep as well as maintenance.
Cockerham added that interested people cannot use their own urns. She has to order all-inclusive niche packages from a particular company and thus it is best to call about pricing. Families are given a gate code to visit their loved ones at their leisure.