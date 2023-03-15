ISLAMORADA — During and after the 11 a.m. Matecumbe United Methodist Church service Sunday, March 19, a columbarium open house will be held so the Florida Keys community and guests can visit.

Called the Matecumbe Memorial Gardens, the usually locked columbarium behind the Florida Keys Memorial monument at mile marker 81.8 is a non-denominational place to house the remains of loved ones. Funeral urns are in niches and plaques on the wall honor those who have passed.

jzimakeys@aol.com