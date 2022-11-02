UPPER KEYS — Musically-inclined volunteers are to play monthly at free concerts from November through April in a spacious waterfront outdoor venue. Listeners are to enjoy various genres of music and have a great time in the process. The motto of “the more, the merrier” applies both in numbers of Keys Community Concert Band members onstage and the audience.
The band will be celebrating its 30th year when performances begin later in the month.
Band participation has dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic so new band members are encouraged to join. Concertmaster Susan Bazin says new members, whether amateur or professional, always are welcome and should come as they are. Rehearsals begin Monday, Nov. 7, in the band room at Key Largo School, mile marker 105, oceanside, and are each Monday from 6:45 to 9 p.m.
There is no fee to participate. The band provides music, concert uniform and even an instrument if needed.
“Folks should be able to read music, but if they’re a little rusty, that’s not a problem,” Bazin said. “It’s like riding a bike and skills will come back pretty quickly. The band is a diverse mix of professional musicians, retired folks, students, homemakers, scientists and teachers — all with a desire to play great band ensemble music and share it with our community.
“As concertmaster, I enjoy every single facet of the process, from rehearsing with the best group of band geeks to watching the smiles on people’s faces when we play. We strive to include community groups like Ukulele JOY, Burton Bell Ringers and Upper Keys Drum Circle — providing a venue and sharing an audience. But, none of this would be possible without the tremendous dedication of our conductors and band members.”
The first concert Saturday, Nov. 26, is titled “Pops in the Park” and features patriotic music. There is to be a free ice cream social and children are encouraged to bring teddy bears for a musical rendition of Teddy Bears Picnic. Bazin said special guests include the JOY (Just Older Youth) Center’s Ukulele JOY and the Sweet Teas, which is a trio of uke players. Other special guests are to be highlighted at subsequent concerts.
The audience is welcome to bring a chair or spread a blanket and bring their own picnic or munchies. Concerts are from 4-5 p.m., but attendees may want to come early for a good spot, Bazin said. Most concerts are at the ICE Amphitheater in Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside, in Islamorada, but January’s concert is at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, bayside, in Key Largo. Concerts are always free, but as a nonprofit, the band welcomes donations.
In the fall of 1992, the band began as a small group of musicians who performed occasional concerts, mostly for locals. In 1998, the band began regular monthly concerts and has grown to about 50 players (during snowbird season) with sometimes hundreds in attendance.
Hulber Gagliardini of Islamorada, a trumpeter who earned a master’s degree in music from Northwestern University, is the primary conductor. The band also welcomes guest conductors from throughout South Florida.
The band’s website is keyscommunityconcertband.org and Bazin can be reached at 305-394-1123 or 305-451-4530.
About the Concertmaster
Keys Community Concert Band concertmaster Susan Bazin, a professional flautist and former chairman of Florida Bandmaster Association District 20, is band director at Key Largo Middle School. She has earned numerous awards and most recently was inducted into the American School Band Directors Association.
“I’ve been at KLS for 23 years with bands performing throughout the Keys and traveling to Universal Studios, Kennedy Space Center, St Augustine, Marlins games and NASCAR,” she said. “I’ve been teaching private lessons and been a clinician throughout my performing career.”
Bazin moved to the Florida Keys in 1990.
“I’d been performing with symphonies and at art galleries and weddings from Palm Beach to Key West and, after a few opera gigs at the old Stand Theater, decided I could escape the bustle of Fort Lauderdale, live in paradise and still drive back and forth to gigs,” she said. “But, funding for classical work was drying up and I soon realized Key Largo is a lot further from civilization than I realized.”
Bazin, who also had been performing as a professional clown, Piklz, after training at clown school, eventually fell back into that work for birthdays and community events in the Keys. She also opened a recording studio and went back into private teaching.
When it came to finding her favorite instrument, it took Bazin some time.
“I started playing clarinet in the fifth grade, but I was very bad,” she said. “I went to my band director and he gave me a saxophone. But, after running over my sister with this big case strapped on the back of my bicycle, my parents thought the flute was the better choice. And it was, eventually paying for my performance degree from Florida State University. It has provided a happy life of travel, including Scotland and Iceland tours, and excitement such as performing and recording at Disney. So, flute is my favorite, but I actually play all instruments in the band: woodwinds, brass and percussion. To teach, you must play; so I studied anything with which I wasn’t proficient.”