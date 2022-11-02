UPPER KEYS — Musically-inclined volunteers are to play monthly at free concerts from November through April in a spacious waterfront outdoor venue. Listeners are to enjoy various genres of music and have a great time in the process. The motto of “the more, the merrier” applies both in numbers of Keys Community Concert Band members onstage and the audience.

The band will be celebrating its 30th year when performances begin later in the month.

jzimakeys@aol.com