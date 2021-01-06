MARATHON — Marathon Community Theater will present the “The Vagina Monologues” as a main-stage reading from Jan. 7 to Jan. 23, with 8 p.m. shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, Jan. 17, at 5101 Overseas Highway.
This drama-comedy by Eve Ensler is presented by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service. The production is directed by Jackie O’Neil and produced by Marilyn Tempest.
This Obie Award-winning show features a divergent gathering of female voices and deals with multiple aspects of the feminine experience, touching on subjects such as sex, body image, love, rape, birth and the various alternate names for the vagina. A recurring theme is female empowerment and individuality. The show contains adult language and themes and is for mature audiences only.
The cast includes Diane Dashevsky, Charla Garrison, Trish Hintze, Terry Israel, Michele Licause, Donna Nussenblatt, Jennifer Powell, Marilyn Tempest, Cheryl Wilcox and Joanne Zimmerman.
Tickets are $25 each, before sales tax and ticket fee, and are on sale by phone at 305-743-0994 or online at marathontheater.org.