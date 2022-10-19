UPPER KEYS — Radio A1A, a web-streaming radio station based in Islamorada, is presenting its 7th annual Phollow the Phlock Pit Stop Tour and Parties with a Purpose from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, which will feature concerts at six stops in the Florida Keys to benefit Ocean Dreams Cancer Healing Center for the second straight year.

Pit Stop Party Tours was originally created 15 years ago by the Pirates on the Water with the goal of promoting Parrot Heads in Paradise, a nonprofit whose purpose is to assist in community and environmental concerns by providing a variety of social activities for people interested in the music of Jimmy Buffett and the tropical lifestyle that he personifies. More than 200 Parrot Head clubs exist worldwide.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com