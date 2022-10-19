UPPER KEYS — Radio A1A, a web-streaming radio station based in Islamorada, is presenting its 7th annual Phollow the Phlock Pit Stop Tour and Parties with a Purpose from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, which will feature concerts at six stops in the Florida Keys to benefit Ocean Dreams Cancer Healing Center for the second straight year.
Pit Stop Party Tours was originally created 15 years ago by the Pirates on the Water with the goal of promoting Parrot Heads in Paradise, a nonprofit whose purpose is to assist in community and environmental concerns by providing a variety of social activities for people interested in the music of Jimmy Buffett and the tropical lifestyle that he personifies. More than 200 Parrot Head clubs exist worldwide.
Pirates on the Water was a former local chapter of Parrot Heads in Paradise.
Ocean Dreams Cancer Healing Center is participating as a benefactor once again to bring awareness to the community about the importance of complementary healing techniques so that cancer patients can live a better quality of life while dealing with the hardships of the disease.
Radio A1A and the center will put on a concert tour that will feature local, regional and national bands, including Briz Art & Music, Judy Bly Blevins, Darrel Clanton and the Bad Habit Band, M.J Wicker, Pacifico Rick, John McDonald, Ray Boone, Harold Boothe, Jeff Randall, Godiva, Beth Travers, Dashboard Dave and the Fender Benders, The Jenny Leav Brown Band and Roger Silvi.
Funds raised through donations will go toward building Ocean Dreams’ healing center, which is planned for Key Largo.
The live music is slated to kick off on Oct. 31 with a Halloween Costume Party from noon to 9 p.m. at the Caribbean Club in Key Largo, followed by a two-stop tour the following day in Islamorada at the new Bob’s Bunz Cafe, 81001 Overseas Highway, from 9 a.m to noon and at Islamorada Beer Company, 82229 Overseas Highway, from 1-8 p.m.
The bands returns to Bob’s Bunz from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2, followed by a 1-8 p.m. show at the Blue Marlin outdoor stage, 81549 Old Highway. Then on Nov. 4, the road show heads the Ocean Edge Resort in Key West, 5950 Peninsular Ave., to performer from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This will be the last year that Parrotheads will be “phlocking” to the Keys, as they will soon transition closer to New Orleans in Mobile, Alabama, the region where Buffett spent his formative years as a musician.
“Come out and escape from the day-to-day stresses of life that cause disease, all to benefit an incredible mission of bringing hope, healing, education and relief to caregivers and their loved ones,” said Terry Sutton, Ocean Dreams executive director.