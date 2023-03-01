Conch Honk

Emcee Steve Miller, left, helps amplify the tunes coming from Corey Fritz’s over-sized, Australian shell at the 54th annual Old Island Restoration Foundation’s Conch Shell Blowing Contest. The Summerland Key resident won first place in the men’s division.

 ROB O’NEAL/Free Press

KEY WEST — Luckily for most competitors in Key West’s renowned Conch Shell Blowing Contest, they don’t have to be stellar musicians to test their pucker power in the quirky challenge.

Set for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the garden of Key West’s Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St., the contest draws people eager to share in a time-honored Key West tradition: blowing blasts on a pink-lined conch shell, a widely recognized symbol of the Florida Keys.