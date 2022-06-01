FLORIDA KEYS — In recognition of World Oceans Day promoting ocean preservation, Key Largo’s Coral Restoration Foundation is hosting its annual Coralpalooza Saturday, June 4, featuring in-person reef diving spanning from Key Largo to Key West.
Coralpalooza is one of the world’s largest coral restoration efforts and helps raise awareness about the importance of the preservation and conservation of the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef. The event is planned each year around World Oceans Day, recognized internationally on June 8.
Hundreds of recreational divers from across the nation are to join the effort to out-plant corals on reefs off Key Largo, Marathon and Key West during the Coralpalooza Dive Day on Saturday, June 4.
Hands-on dive activities include helping CRF staff and interns in underwater coral nurseries and out-planting corals to dedicated reef sites.
For non-divers, a land-based event is planned Saturday, June 4, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, bayside. Doors open at 11 a.m. and activities for the day — dubbed a “science-based spectacular” — are to feature booths with ocean conservation organizations, ocean-themed carnival events and a live performance by CRF’s “edutainment” mascot Captain Coral, who blends theater with science and conservation.
Although the 2022 dive day is already sold out, interested divers can register to receive a first-alert email when the 2023 registration opens. Registration cost is typically $100 per person and includes two Coralpalooza restoration dives, a swag bag and a T-shirt. All in-water activities are weather-dependent. Certified divers must provide proof they have dived within the last year.
Monies raised through Coralpalooza registrations and donations contribute to CRF’s efforts to restore reefs in the Keys and other areas of the world.