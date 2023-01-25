Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys are among the acts appearing at the Key Western Fest.

 Contributed

KEY WEST — Performances by country music legends including the Oak Ridge Boys, Clint Black, Clay Walker and the Marshall Tucker Band await attendees Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 4, at the inaugural Key Western Fest.

The festival features four days and nights of main stage shows at Key West’s open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park, 35 E. Quay Road, plus a free kickoff party on Duval Street. Acoustic jams and songwriter swaps at other island locations will round out the offerings.