KEY WEST — Performances by country music legends including the Oak Ridge Boys, Clint Black, Clay Walker and the Marshall Tucker Band await attendees Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 4, at the inaugural Key Western Fest.
The festival features four days and nights of main stage shows at Key West’s open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park, 35 E. Quay Road, plus a free kickoff party on Duval Street. Acoustic jams and songwriter swaps at other island locations will round out the offerings.
The musical lineup features more than 20 bands and individual performers ranging from contemporary country performers to classic hitmakers from years past. Headliners at the amphitheater include Neal McCoy, Black with Lisa Hartman Black, Walker and the “Oaks.”
Among other notables scheduled to take the stage are McBride & the Ride, Asleep at the Wheel, Sara Evans, Sawyer Brown and Deana Carter.
Events are to begin with the Jan. 31 Duval Street kickoff party, a free-admission concert starring Little Texas and featuring Ricochet and Kendell Marvel. Performances are set for 6-10 p.m. on a stage at Duval and Greene streets.
On subsequent days, main stage performances begin at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater, each featuring a headliner and four other bands or individual artists. During the day, festival goers can attend intimate performances and jams at local bars and theaters.
During the main stage shows, audiences at Truman Waterfront Park can purchase offerings from food and libation vendors and chalet tents with full-service bars.
Festival admission options include four-day “beach bum” and “VIP gold” passes as well as single-day passes.