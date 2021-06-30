MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission recently approved using Key West International Airport enterprise revenue funds to sponsor Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays throughout the Florida Keys.
“This is a great opportunity for us to fund five local firework displays,” Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said. “Coming out of COVID-19, our local Rotaries and chambers had difficulties fundraising for firework displays, and this is one way for everyone to enjoy Florida Keys displays and celebrate our independence.”
The enterprise revenue funds are paid for by user fees at the airport and are set aside specifically for promotional activities. The airport has access to promotional funding from prior sponsorships that were not held in 2020 or 2021, like the Naval Air Station Key West air show and the annual Wounded Warrior Ride.
“I am pleased Key West International Airport was able to work with the mayor and the commissioners to bring fireworks to the community,” Monroe County Director of Airports Richard Strickland said.
County-sponsored Independence Day events include:
Key West: Since 1976, the Rotary Club of Key West has presented the island’s annual fireworks show. Staged from the Edward B. Knight Pier overlooking the Atlantic Ocean where White Street meets Atlantic Avenue, fireworks begin at 9 p.m. For more information, visit keywestrotary.com or contact Christie Martin at 305-304-5181. Monroe County-owned Higgs Beach is a great place to watch the display.
Big Pine Key: The Lower Keys Rotary Club will host Independence Day festivities starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Big Pine Community Park, mile marker 31. Attractions include vendors, food, beverages, games, family activities, and entertainment. Fireworks will begin at about 9 p.m. Admission is free, but no coolers, pets or personal fireworks are allowed. Visit facebook.com/LowerKeysRotary or call Heidi Morris at 303-501-0233 for more information.
Marathon: A full day of activities at Sombrero Beach begins at 10:30 a.m. with a patriotic parade followed by fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. The event is hosted by the city of Marathon and the Rotary Club of Marathon. Patriot music can be heard on 104.1 US1 Radio. Visit floridakeysmarathon.com or call 305-743-5417 for details.
Islamorada: The Upper Keys Rotary Club and the village of Islamorada will co-host the Independence Day Celebration at Founders Park, mile marker 87, from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dark. On-site parking will be available for $10 per vehicle. No coolers or outside food are permitted, but attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Visit islamoradachamber.com or call 305-664-4503 for more details.
Key Largo: The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce will host its annual July 4 parade starting at 10 a.m. Themed “Celebrating Freedom,” the parade will begin at mile marker 98.2 in front of Anthony’s Clothing Store and ends at Waldorf Plaza. At approximately 9:30 p.m., the annual Blackwater Sound fireworks celebration will be at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, mile marker 104.5. Gate opens at 6:30 p.m. Visit web.keylargochamber.org/events or call 305-451-1414 for more details.