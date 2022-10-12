KEY WEST — Revelers can express their creativity by donning dazzling costumes during the annual Fantasy Fest celebration in Key West. Set for Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 30, the 2022 festival is themed “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos.”

Several dozen masquerade parties, costume contests, live music and theater shows, and themed events are scheduled during the 10-day festival, culminating in a grand parade featuring motorized floats and costumed marching groups.