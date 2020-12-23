FLORIDA KEYS — Local crocodile expert Chris Guinto has spent most of his adult life educating people about one of South Florida’s least understood, yet most feared reptiles.
Guinto recently took this task to the next level, and he and other environmentalists have formed a nonprofit conservation group to protect not only the American crocodile, but crocodiles around the globe.
The Crocodile Foundation’s mission is to protect and preserve wild crocodilians and to ensure safe cohabitation between crocodiles and humans in areas where effective management programs are nonexistent, according to Guinto.
Guinto has loved crocodiles since he was a boy and now serves as the crocodile response agent in the Florida Keys for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He has captured and relocated dozens of crocodiles since taking on the role in 2006.
Development and sea level rise are among the threats to crocodiles and their habitat. Such threats are impacting crocodile nesting, Guinto said.
Guinto and the group are working on building crocodile nesting boxes that they plan to place strategically throughout the Keys and away from residential neighborhoods, he said. Guinto also is working on better signage to alert residents and tourists about crocodiles that reside in the Keys.
The group is working on educational programs and wants to visit local schools to educate students on crocodiles, Guinto said.
Guinto plans to take the group worldwide and work with developing nations on crocodile conservation programs.
“It’s about co-existence between crocodiles and humans,” Guinto said.
Guinto has put together a board for the group that includes several well-known and respected environmentalists, including eco-tour operator Capt. George Bellenger and Florida Keys Sanctuary Advisory Council member Capt. Joe Weatherby.
“I am committed to conservation and rebuilding and revitalizing the environment where we are,” Weatherby said. “Crocodiles may not be as cuddly as some animals, but they are a critically endangered species where we live. They are an important part of our environment. They have survived for millions of years. Far longer, than humans.”
American crocodiles are listed as threatened on the federal Endangered Species List.
The native reptiles are a shy and reclusive species, according to Guinto. They live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean and reach the northern end of their range in South Florida. They live in brackish or saltwater areas, and can be found in ponds, coves and creeks in mangrove swamps. They are occasionally encountered inland in freshwater areas of the southeast Florida coast as a result of the extensive canal system, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
American crocodiles can be found in Hispaniola, Cuba, Jamaica, along the Caribbean coast from southern Mexico to Venezuela, and along the Pacific coast from Mexico to Peru, according to the FWC.
For more information about the group, visit thecrocodilefoundation.org or its Facebook page at facebook.com/thecrocodilefoundation/.