ISLAMORADA — Keys History & Discovery Center will present a virtual program, “Cocktails with the Curator,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, featuring center curator Brad Bertelli and his guest Cori Convertito, curator with Key West Arts & Historical Society.
The program is an open question-and-answer session about Florida Keys history offered via Zoom. Topics of interest include the U.S. Navy in Key West, Ernest Hemingway, the wrecking industry and artist Mario Sanchez.
It is free to attend but capacity is limited. Registration is required at keysdiscovery.com/curatorconnections.