ISLAMORADA — Michael Gernhardt, a former NASA astronaut, commercial deep-sea oilfield diver and founder of Oceaneering Space Systems, will present “From the Deep Sea to Outer Space” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the History of Diving Museum, mile marker 83, bayside.
The lecture coincides with the museum’s “Aquanauts to Astronauts” exhibit.
With nearly 30 years at NASA supporting human space flight and 43 days spent in space, including four spacewalks totaling 23 hours and 16 minutes, Gernhardt is a seasoned astronaut and expert engineer. He led the installation of the International Space Station’s airlock and helped to pioneer breathing techniques to combat the risk of decompression sickness in space.
He has also led the development of a variety of spacewalking tools, life support systems and decompression procedures that continue to be used to this day.
The new “Aquanauts to Astronauts” exhibit explores the relationship between diving and space travel. The reception from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. will include hors d’oeuvres and access to the special exhibit. The last general exhibit ticket will be sold at 6:15 p.m.
Reserve a seat by calling the museum at 305-664-9737 or emailing programs@divingmuseum.org. For those unable to attend in-person, visit the museum’s website for a virtual link at divingmuseum.org. This session will also be recorded and posted to the HDM YouTube channel.