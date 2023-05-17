ISLAMORADA — Michael Gernhardt, a former NASA astronaut, commercial deep-sea oilfield diver and founder of Oceaneering Space Systems, will present “From the Deep Sea to Outer Space” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the History of Diving Museum, mile marker 83, bayside.

The lecture coincides with the museum’s “Aquanauts to Astronauts” exhibit.