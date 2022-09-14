KEY LARGO — On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Key Largo Disc Golf Club’s Fall Classic will commence at Key Largo Community Park, with tee-off set for 9 a.m.

The fifth local tournament for the fast-growing sport will be different for those who enjoy playing or watching. That’s because the Key Largo Fall Classic will be a Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned tournament for the first time in history.

