ISLAMORADA — Keys History & Discovery Center has reopened on Saturdays.
The museum, located on the Islander Resort property, has been closed on weekends due to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19. Days of operation are once again 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For those planning a visit, safety features are in place in consideration of the ongoing pandemic. These include face coverings throughout the visit, plexiglass shields at the point of payment, availability of hand sanitizer and social distancing guides.
For more information about the Discovery Center and to learn more about the history and ecology of the Keys, follow the center on Facebook and subscribe to the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center YouTube channel, which houses the Discovery Center’s digital media offerings.
In addition to Facebook and YouTube, Keys History & Discovery Center can also be found on Instagram @flkeyshistorydiscovery and Twitter @keyshistory.
For more information, call 305-922-2237 or email info@keysdiscovery.com.