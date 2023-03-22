KEY LARGO — Key Largo Disc Golf Club’s fourth annual Key Largo Spring Fling returns Sunday, March 26.
The Professional Disc Golf Association C-tier tournament, which has a full field of 50 competitors, features professional and amateur divisions, including Mixed Pro Open and several Mixed Amateur divisions based upon both age and disc golf experience.
Disc golfers will each play two 20-hole rounds, the first beginning at 9 a.m. and the second following lunch, at Key Largo Community Park.
Tournament director Bob Knauer is founder of the Key Largo Disc Golf Club and daughter Kristen Knauer, a professional disc golfer, is assistant director.
Bob Knauer began playing disc golf in the 1970s in the Chicago area. He gravitated from playing Frisbee toward disc golf because it was more structured and competitive.
More recently, he spearheaded the creation of a permanent disc golf course at Key Largo Community Park. It has quickly become one of the location’s more popular year-round features.
The discs used in disc golf are different from the wider, lighter ones used in common Frisbee recreation. The discs are smaller, denser, have a smaller lip and typically weigh in the 168-175 gram range.
There are also different discs for disc golf, which can be broken down into three basic categories: putters commonly used in shorter ranges; midrange disks, perhaps best for setting up the putt shot; and driver disks, equitable to a driver club in golf.
Each hole features a tee and a target basket with chains to catch the thrown discs. Most baskets at the Key Largo park are less than 300 feet from the tee, but distances vary during tournaments based on professional or amateur play.
Spectators may follow behind the disc golfers like a gallery in regular golf. Or they can gather at the small gazebo in the middle of the park, considered a safe spot for people to sit and watch without getting in the way.