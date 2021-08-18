KEY LARGO — The Florida Keys are known for having a large number of scuba diving shops, taking tourists out to view the famous Florida Reef. The employees of those dive shops mostly fit into a certain age group, but Tom Simmons recognizes that he’s a bit outside of it.
“The life I’m living is not the way people my age live,” he said. “The people I work with in the industry are on average about 40 years younger.”
Simmons, 73, has been diving for years but it wasn’t until 2018 that the former advertising creative director from Virginia decided to sell everything he had, apart from clothing, and move to the Keys to restart his life as a “dive bum.” Now an employee of Sail Fish Scuba in Key Largo, the decision has worked out well.
“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” he said. “Of course, I’ve made a lot of bad decisions. This one worked out better than I could have ever imagined.”
Simmons’ initial plan was to stay and dive in the Keys for a few months before moving on to a new tropical location, then another, and another, until he’d traveled the world. But after a few months in the Keys, he enjoyed the daily diving and his coworkers so much that he couldn’t bring himself to leave.
“I can’t imagine moving,” he said.
Simmons worked for 40 years in advertising. His decision to move was partially a product of the Great Recession. After the economy began to come back in the early Obama years, the once illustrious and artful industry he had once known was vastly changed.
“At that time everyone wanted to move into the digital marketplace and it was just an enormous and immediate change,” he said.
In an industry that was rapidly becoming younger and more tech-based, Simmons said it was difficult to get back to where his business was as a man over 60.
“I went from being in a profession with a pretty decent income to not having much option,” he said.
He hoped to transition into the entertainment industry. He has written several screenplays, five of which have been optioned. One began to gain some interest, but when the project fell apart in 2018, he said “to heck with it.”
Now, Simmons has his chance to tell a story. His recently published book, “A Death in the Keys,” is now out. It centers around a nightmare scenario for someone in his profession: losing a diver while out in the water.
The story takes place in Key Largo at a fictional dive shop and centers around a dive instructor who has a tourist die while out on the reef. The dive community is portrayed as very close, everyone knows each other, and their nightly gossip sessions, which Simmons dubbed “bubble talk,” serve as a narrative device to further the mystery of the story.
The main character, Davey, is a dive instructor who Simmons said is not based on himself, but the events of the book “are adapted from direct experience or are plausible within my experience.”
After the diver goes missing, the local instructors converge on a local (fictional) bar called Get Shorty’s. Simmons said this name is not so much a nod to Elmore Leonard but rather, Get Shorty’s is based on Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill, where he said he frequently goes to socialize with other dive instructors in real life. He took the name from the film “Get Shorty,” since it’s from the same general time period as “The Big Chill.” But really, Get Shorty’s is an amalgam of the Keys bar scene.
“It could be any bar,” Simmons said. “I’m a former bartender, so I know what the bar scene is like.”
The story is meant to give tourists an inside look at the stresses and occupational hazards of being a dive instructor. Although it’s a thrilling job, the stress of it is summed up in the first chapter, when Davey briefly loses a diver while bringing a group on a dive of a wreck. He begins to freak out, only to find the missing diver a few minutes later. Once back on the boat, Davey learns that another boat has a diver that can’t be found. That missing person is the one the rest of the story is centered around.
“It’s sort of a chance for recreational divers to see that this is what we are dealing with on a daily basis,” Simmons said. “It’s a great job. Every time I jump in the ocean I think, ‘man, this is so cool.’ But I have prevented people from drowning. I have stopped them from getting decompression sickness.”
Simmons said people who have read the book so far, many of them divers, have agreed that the story is an accurate reflection of how the scenario would play out.
There is recognizable Keys tropism at play in the book as well. The conversations had at Get Shorty’s could be plausibly heard at any of the real-life Keys bars on a given night. Simmons describes the colorful characters of the dive community. He also describes the different types of people one can see out at a restaurant. The tourists, who Simmons said are easy to spot; long-time Keys folk from an era when the islands were much more blue-collar, and retirees who moved to the island chain more recently, described as wearing “jewels and ironed shirts.”
“They are easy to spot too,” Simmons said.
Along with his book, Simmons started a blog when he moved called “Old Guy Diving.” It chronicles his life since he gave it all up for diving. When he moved, he thought there are likely many people going through the same thing, who had their lives uprooted by the Recession and can’t find work in their former profession.
“What you would call their useful career is over. They’re considered passe so no one much cares about them, but they’re still in their own way young and vital,” he said.
He thought other people in that situation might like to hear about how one “old guy” from Virginia is making it work.