ISLAMORADA — Artist and dive helmet-maker Nicholas Toth will present the lecture “Tarpon Springs Sponge Hunters” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the History of Diving Museum, mile marker 83, bayside.
The presentation coincides with the opening of the museum’s new exhibit, “Sponge Hunters: Key West Hookers, Bahamian Spongers and the Hard Hat Divers of Tarpon Springs.”
Toth’s family has been making helmets for the spongers of Pinellas County’s Tarpon Springs for over a hundred years. Following the family tradition started by his grandfather in 1913, Toth has been creating copper and brass diving helmets for nearly 40 years. The helmets are made using traditional techniques, and each typically takes about 350 hours to complete. The helmets created by Toth’s family were used in the Florida sponging industry during the 20th century and many are still in use today.
The museum will be hosting the presentation onsite with limited seating in the Diving History Research Library as well through a private Zoom meeting.To attend in person, email programs@divingmuseum.org or call 305-664-9737. To register for the Zoom meeting, visit divingmuseum.org. Spaces are limited and advance registration is required. For those unable to attend, the session will be recorded and posted to the museum’s YouTube channel.