Heather Stewart is a mangrove ecologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. She specializes in coexisting mangrove-coral habitats, mangrove island biodiversity and mangrove conservation.
Contributed
ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will present the lecture “Mangrove Biology,” presented virtually by Heather Stewart, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at mile marker 83, bayside.
The museum will be hosting the broadcast on-site with limited seating in the Bauer Diving History Research Library as well as through a private Zoom meeting link.
Stewart is a mangrove ecologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. She specializes in coexisting mangrove-coral habitats, mangrove island biodiversity and mangrove conservation. She had studied and worked with mangrove ecosystems across the Caribbean and Latin America.
With nearly half of the world’s population living within 90 miles of the coast, unprecedented environmental pressures for land and resources pose great challenges to marine conservation. Management of these coastal habitats must consider interactions between terrestrial and marine habitats, as connecting habitats can buffer one another in the face of disturbance.
In coexisting mangrove-coral habitats, more than 130 species of corals have been found to establish long-term and extensive communities. These CMC habitats have been observed in 12 locations worldwide, including the Florida Keys. Come learn about these incredible mangrove-coral relationships.
To attend in-person, reserve a seat by calling 305-664-9737 or emailing programs@divingmuseum.org. To register for the Zoom Meeting, visit divingmuseum.org. For those unable to attend in-person or virtually, the session will be recorded and posted to the HDM YouTube channel.