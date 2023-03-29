KEY LARGO — The History of Diving Museum will present Vintage Dive Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, at Jules’ Undersea Lodge, 51 Shoreland Drive.
The two-day event features instruction on vintage diving techniques, with above-water demonstrations and below-water experiences. Certified divers can embark on an underwater tour in the lagoon around the facility using a double-hose regulator as seen in “Sea Hunt” and Jacques Cousteau’s “Silent World.”
The weekend offers other activities for all ages.
Each day will showcase diving demonstrations with various hardhat helmets, including a Mark V and Miller-Dunn, food by M.E.A.T. Eatery, art activities, and games for those in attendance. Spectator admission is $15. The underwater diving experience is $75 per person, with each attendee receiving a free pass to the History of Diving Museum in Islamorada.
Certified divers need to register in advance for the “Sea Hunt”-style dive experience. Participants will also have the opportunity to enter the moon pool and meet Joe Dituri, who is on a 100-day mission in the underwater habitat. This diving experience is $75 per person and includes gear orientation, dive, underwater photo op and a free pass to HDM. To register, visit divingmuseum.org/product-category/special-event.