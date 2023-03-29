KEY LARGO — The History of Diving Museum will present Vintage Dive Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, at Jules’ Undersea Lodge, 51 Shoreland Drive.

The two-day event features instruction on vintage diving techniques, with above-water demonstrations and below-water experiences. Certified divers can embark on an underwater tour in the lagoon around the facility using a double-hose regulator as seen in “Sea Hunt” and Jacques Cousteau’s “Silent World.”