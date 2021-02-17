ISLAMORADA — Celebrate Black History Month with the History of Diving Museum’s free virtual presentation, “The Submerged Tales of the Tuskegee Airmen,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Erik Denson, board member and lead instructor for the Diving With a Purpose Maritime Archaeology Program, will discuss one of his group’s most noteworthy expeditions, the documentation and history of a lost Tuskegee Airman P-39 fighter aircraft.
During the middle years of World War II, Michigan was home to several African-American air combat units including many graduates of the Tuskegee pilot training program. Through this program, military aviators were taught to fly, fight, maintain combat aircraft and help win the war. In recent years, the wreckage of two Tuskegee Airmen planes have been discovered. One of the wrecks is located in Lake Huron and the other in the St. Claire River. On April 11, 2014, exactly 70 years to the day of the training accident, the Lake Huron site was discovered. In collaboration with NOAA, a 2015 archaeological mission concentrated on the Lake Huron aircraft flown by 2nd Lt. Frank H. Moody.
Denson has been involved with DWP since its inception and is also a co-founder and president of DIVERSe Orlando, a National Association of Black Scuba Divers affiliate. He has been a certified diver since 1992 and is a PADI divemaster as well as a member of the NABS Hall of Fame. He holds Nautical Archaeology Society certificates and a PADI specialty in underwater archaeology. Denson is a NABS Foundation scientific diver and a volunteer diver for NOAA and the National Park Service. Over the last 15 years, he has assisted in training more than 300 divers to become advocate underwater archaeologists. He holds bachelor and master of science degrees in electrical engineering and is currently the electrical chief engineer for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center.
The Museum and Denson will be co-hosting the presentation live through a private Zoom meeting. For an invitation, email Emily Kovacs at programs@divingmuseum.org or call the museum at 305-664-9737 to receive the Zoom meeting number and password. Spaces are limited to 100 registered participants. The session will be recorded and posted on the HDM YouTube page.
During the month of February, HDM will be highlighting Black diving pioneers on Facebook and Instagram.
The History of Diving Museum is a nonprofit located at mile marker 83, bayside. Visit divingmuseum.org for more information.