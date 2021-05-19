ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum is celebrating past and present military service members in May through special programming and visiting opportunities.
Since opening the museum in 2005, founders Joe and Sally Bauer instituted a program to extend free admission to active duty military service members. The museum’s military outreach expanded when they joined the Blue Star Museums program at its inception in 2010. Thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Defense Department, more than 2,000 museums participate annually with a goal to help service members and their families enjoy our nation’s national heritage and learn more about their communities.
During the Blue Star Museums summer program, active military members and up to five of their immediate family receive free entry to select museums all around the country from Armed Forces Day in May to Labor Day in September. Even if the active member is deployed, spouses and dependents can participate simply by showing a proper ID card. More than 2,600 individuals have benefited from these programs by visiting the History of Diving Museum alone.
The History of Diving Museum displays the rich history of “the quest to explore under the sea,” including the South Florida connection. Exhibits highlight all branches of the military as well as male and female diving pioneers.
The museum has received a second year of additional sponsorship by museum member and long-time supporter Liz Bonness. Bonness has family ties to the military, including her daughter who is currently serving.
On Wednesday, May 19, the museum will be hosting its virtual Immerse Yourself presentation with retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Martha Herb at 7 p.m. Herb will be sharing how she became one of the first three women officers to graduate from the Naval School of Diving and Salvage in Washington, D.C. She will discuss the type of work she did and how that has created opportunities for future Navy divers.
The museum and Herb will be co-hosting the presentation live through a private Zoom meeting. Those interested in joining should email Emily Kovacs at programs@divingmuseum.org or call the museum at 305-664-9737 to receive the Zoom Meeting number and password. Spaces will be limited, so participants must register to reserve a spot. The museum will stop taking reservations when there are 100 registered participants. The session will be recorded and posted on the HDM YouTube page.
The History of Diving Museum is located in Islamorada at mile marker 83, bayside. Visit divingmuseum.org for more information.