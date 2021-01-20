ISLAMORADA — Visitors are invited to descend to the deepest, darkest places on the planet through the world of art during the History of Diving Museum’s upcoming exhibit, “Art of the Abyss.”
For the third consecutive year, the museum has collaborated with members of the Art Guild of the Purple Isles and art students in Monroe County to put together a fresh take on the underwater world.
The exhibit, which runs from Jan. 20 to March 17, will highlight guild artwork that represents the creatures of the deep and the power of the ocean world. Student artwork will include a 6-foot-long, life-size sculpture of a coelacanth fish, which was once thought to be extinct. Other student artwork will include a glowing anglerfish and additional creatures of the deep. Stroll through the Marianas Trench to see what creatures lurk there and what technologies have been used to discover them. Visitors will be able to learn about the few people who have visited these depths and what submersibles were used to get them to the bottom of the abyss.
In correlation to the opening of the new featured exhibit, January’s virtual Immerse Yourself presentation will host Dr. Joe Dituri as he presents on how the use of one atmosphere suits are used to explore the ocean for science. Dituri is a retired U.S. Navy saturation diving officer and currently does research within the hyperbaric medicine field.
The museum and Dituri will be co-hosting the presentation live through a private Zoom meeting. Those interested in joining should email Emily Kovacs at programs@divingmuseum.org or call the museum at 305-664-9737 to receive the Zoom meeting number and password. “Spaces” will be limited, so attendees must register to reserve a spot. HDM will stop taking reservations at noon Wednesday, Jan. 20, or when there are 100 registered participants. The session will be recorded and posted on the HDM YouTube page.
The History of Diving Museum is located on Upper Matecumbe Key at mile marker 83, bayside. It is are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit divingmuseum.org.