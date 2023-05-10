Brown and Borden

Chef and General Manager Mark Brown looks on as his parrot tries to open his beer. Angel Borden, Dockside Raw Bar and Grill’s owner, samples Brown’s conch fritters.

 JOHN CHRISTOPHER FINE/Contributed

TAVERNIER — Celebrating its 10th anniversary and the birthday of its co-founder, the late Jorge Cabrera, Dockside Raw Bar and Grill will kick off Mother’s Day weekend with free hors d’oeuvres, music, fanfare and fellowship on Friday, May 12.

“We opened in May 2013, and it will be Jorge’s 67th birthday. He called himself ‘the last of the modern pirates,’” Angel Borden, Dockside’s owner, said. “Raw Bar is the Keys the way it used to be. Everyone is welcome. There is music, fresh food. We are going to carry on and celebrate.”