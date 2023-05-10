TAVERNIER — Celebrating its 10th anniversary and the birthday of its co-founder, the late Jorge Cabrera, Dockside Raw Bar and Grill will kick off Mother’s Day weekend with free hors d’oeuvres, music, fanfare and fellowship on Friday, May 12.
“We opened in May 2013, and it will be Jorge’s 67th birthday. He called himself ‘the last of the modern pirates,’” Angel Borden, Dockside’s owner, said. “Raw Bar is the Keys the way it used to be. Everyone is welcome. There is music, fresh food. We are going to carry on and celebrate.”
“We will offer free hors d’oeuvres from 4:30 to 6 p.m., a full menu all day and for those still hungry after 8 p.m., we got you covered,” Mark Brown, Dockside’s chef and general manager, said.
Brown was born in Islamorada and attended Coral Shores High School. While he didn’t know it then as an infant, he met Cabrera when his mom worked at Cabrera’s juice bar.
“This place is for everybody. What more could you ask for in the Florida Keys?” Brown said.
Water sports rentals are located at Dockside. Snorkel boats, kayak and jet ski rental, backcountry tours and sport fishing are available.
Live tanks allow customers to pick out the lobster they want to eat, select how they want it prepared and enjoy a whole lobster or simply have lobster tail or lobster rolls. For more Keys traditional tastes there are peel-and-eat half-pound shrimp, crab cakes and conch chowder. Menus for kids are also available.
Parking is free in Old Conch Harbor’s lots located at 90311 Overseas Highway.