TAVERNIER — The Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo from May 6-8 will provide a competitive and informative weekend for anglers to chase mahi-mahi.
As the 15th annual tournament approaches, several who have signed up to pursue the hard-fighting, deep-sea fish will travel to Tavernier from other areas of Florida and out of state to participate.
What is now a big-ticket fishing event in the Keys had humble beginnings, starting off a small, local barbecue in 2006. However, Tavernier Creek Marina came knocking on the door in 2008, aiming to revive a former version of the rodeo.
Now, the tournament goes on to support a great cause for the community: to pay homage to the life of Nick Sheahan, a fallen son and friend who enjoyed fishing and diving in the Florida Keys, and educate others about a potential danger under the sea.
Nick tragically died from a shallow water blackout following a diving accident in the Bahamas in 2004 at age 16.
In his memory, the Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo actively raises awareness about shallow water blackouts as well as funds for college and trade school scholarships. Since its induction, more than $315,000 for 158 scholarships have been provided for local students. All funds from the tournament are contributed to the Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund for graduating Coral Shores High School seniors.
Continuing to send the message of honoring Nick and raising awareness about cerebral hypoxia, which is most common among physically fit swimmers, spear fishermen and free divers, is something near and dear to the heart of Rebecca Bohnstedt, tournament director.
She said that her and other tournament board members invite volunteer speakers to educate tournament participants and event attendees about the signs and prevention of shallow water blackout.
“A few years back, we had some volunteers come back that experienced a buddy blackout in the water while free diving for lobster. They knew what to do to save him, and that was exciting to hear, Bohnstedt said.
With the passing of Nick, the message of safety is especially geared toward local students, who are often exposed to more open-water experiences than their counterparts on the mainland.
“Our whole world is surrounded by water, so it is incredibly important for that message to be heard, especially from a young age,” she said.
The sentiment hits home personally for Bohnstedt, who knew Nick in both middle school and high school after moving to the island chain in 1999.
“We spent time together and were peers in and out of school. My husband also played baseball with him, and Nick’s father coached him in the little league,” she said.
As a mother, she said she wouldn’t want her three children to ever experience the same heartbreaking feeling she and her friends did.
“It really made a huge impact on the community, especially his peers. It was a long psychological recovery for many of us. The most important part is making sure that they are aware and safe on the water,” Bohnstedt said.
The event will begin Friday, May 6, at Tavernier Creek Marina with a rules and regulations meeting and cookout from 6-9 p.m.
A seafood and non-seafood paella dinner will be served, which will be free for all registered anglers and children aged 10 and under. The cost is $30 for non-anglers.
A silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses, including artwork, jewelry, gift certificates and other items, will headline the action. Entertainment will also include live music.
This will be followed by a two-day fishing tournament slated for two divisions: juniors and adults. The weigh-in cut-off time is 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
Prizes will be awarded following the final weigh-in on Sunday. First place for adults will net $5,000, along with $2,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. A $25,000 prize will be awarded to an angler if they can land a state-record dolphin.
Trophies and prizes will also be awarded for the largest wahoo, yellowfin or blackfin tuna, and the top three dolphins in the junior division. Prizes include items such as fishing poles and gas cards.
To purchase cookout tickets and register for the tournament online, visit nicksheahan.com. The cost is $200 per adult and $75 per junior, which will increase to $215 and $100 for walk-up registration during the Friday, May 6, kick-off. The cut-off for online registration 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
More than 30 local sponsors help fund the event, donate food supplies and provide other assistance.
To learn more, contact Tom Sheahan at 305-393-3709 or visit nicksheahan.com. Updates can also be followed at @NickSheahanDolphinRodeo on Facebook or @NS_Dolphin_Rodeo on Instagram.