UPPER KEYS — Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly conservation efforts aren’t only aimed at pulling the species back from the brink of extinction, but also uniting a statewide community of nature lovers.
The shaded understory of subtropical hardwood hammocks is the Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly’s preferred space, which may also be its biggest downfall. Humans, weather events and rising seas continually encroach on its habitat.
Combining habitat loss with the Schaus’ swallowtail’s uncanny ability to remain in a prolonged state as viable pupae while awaiting ideal conditions to emerge makes conservation and surveying efforts extremely difficult.
Although only four adult butterflies were recorded in the wild in 2012, this is a positive story.
Reintroduction efforts led by local community scientists, entomologists and state and federal wildlife officials have the Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly rebounding in numbers.
It’s been a banner year. Volunteers have logged about 1,700 butterflies in the region.
“As with every good conservation story, it takes a village. This is a total team effort between biologists, FWC, the National Park Service and, of course, our dedicated volunteers,” said Jaret C. Daniels, an entomologist, curator and director at the McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity at the Florida Museum of Natural History. “We recorded over 1,300 on Elliott Key and 425 in north Key Largo.”
Schaus’ swallowtails were once distributed throughout much of Miami and the Keys. But throughout the last century, the butterfly has been displaced due to rapid urbanization, the use of insecticides and strong hurricanes that pummeled the South Florida coast.
The species was first listed as threatened in 1976 and reclassified as endangered in 1984.
Nearly four decades later, Daniels is working to bolster the Schaus’ swallowtail population by hand-raising hundreds of caterpillars in a lab in Gainesville to release in different life cycles in the hardwood hammock preserves of north Key Largo and along Biscayne Bay’s offshore islands.
“Some individual pupae can remain for up to three years. They just don’t emerge every spring just because they can,” Daniels said. “They look toward future forecasts and conditions. They emerge during the rainy season. It’s an evolutionary strategy to hedge your bets toward being successful. We can trick it in captivity by spraying it with water.”
The captive breeding program began in 2013 and has logged hard-earned success, thanks in part to local forest restoration efforts, including the planting of native trees preferred by the insect.
“It’s extremely gratifying to plant something that in just a few years becomes a host to an endangered species,” said Jeremy Dixon, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manager at Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
The refuge along north Key Largo has been removing old asphalt roads leading to abandoned Cold War-era missile silos and planting in its place torchwood and wild lime trees, which are host plants to Schaus’ swallowtail. As caterpillars, they are voracious eaters and can devour up to 8 inches of tree leaves in a single day.
“We started these plantings in 2014. We’re close to about 1,500 by now. Most of our habitat restoration is slightly modified for optimal Schaus’ swallowtail habitat and conditions. Since we’ve been doing this, they’re getting a lot more valuable data on these butterflies,” Dixon said.
During the Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly flight season, which usually runs from April until July, Dixon and about 20 “core” citizen scientist volunteers have traipsed through hammocks to record them.
The Schaus’ swallowtail is black and yellow. As an adult, they are about the width of a grown man’s palm. The Schaus’ underside is rust colored and bordered by iridescent blue on its hind wing.
Often confused with the giant swallowtail or Bahamian swallowtail, it differs with a straight tail with a yellow line and a distinctive, almost horizontal flight pattern.
“You can tell the difference in their flight. If you see one and just stand there, they usually come back and circle you,” Dixon said.
In 2020 the Florida Museum of Natural History expanded its captive butterfly breeding program to include releases on Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park in Islamorada.
“We released about 150 on Lignumvitae Key this year in the spring and again in August. We saw individuals from last spring and this spring,” Daniels said. “Lignumvitae Key has outstanding hardwood hammock and it’s the southernmost location this butterfly has been recorded. This location may allow us to connect the dots with the northern Key Largo site and may bring us closer to the numbers outlined in the species’ draft recovery plan. It’s an opportunistic phase. We are in permitting for future areas.”
With this year’s Schaus swallowtail numbers being so robust, the Florida Museum of Natural History may not have to augment the numbers.
“We want to see these butterflies succeed on their own. That’s our goal. The next step is to reclassify the butterfly from endangered to threatened and expand its territory,” Daniels said.