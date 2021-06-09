TAVERNIER — People may remember Eric Carle for his books and illustrations that contained simple, kid-friendly messages. But what Jim Bower, who used to own Hooked on Books of Islamorada, remembers about Carle’s visits to his Islamorada bookstore was the parents were oftentimes more excited for the author’s arrival than the children were.
Carle’s works spanned decades, from his debut in 1967 as the illustrator for “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” He would become a staple of literature for parents to read to their young children. He died at the age of 91 on May 23. In his later years, Carle and wife Bobbie, who died in 2015, bought a house in Tavernier. The house was coincidentally across the street from another Upper Keys bookstore, Cover to Cover, and the author paid a few visits to sign books over the years. Cover to Cover’s former owner, Jenny Bell-Thomson, fondly remembers Carle.
“He was such a kind and gentle man,” Bell-Thomson said. “He was exactly what his art was. I have to say I was always a little nervous. When you have a famous book author come to your tiny little bookstore and so many people want their time. I was so pleased with him. He was so generous with his time. He would talk to the kids and the adults. It was always such a pleasant experience with him.”
Born in Syracuse, New York, Carle lived for much of his life in Northampton, Massachusetts. His museum, the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, opened two towns over in Amherst, on the campus of Hampshire College in 2002. He maintained ties to Northampton, and his death occurred at his summer studio there. He wrote in a 2009 blog post that he had bought a house in the Florida Keys to live in seasonally, and described how he marveled at the ocean views and unique fauna of the Keys.
Bower, who co-owned Hooked on Books with his wife from the late 1990s until 2011, said they would publicized Carle’s book signings and get a good amount of people who wanted to meet him, mostly young mothers and their children.
“He was really, really friendly with everybody,” Bower said.
Bell-Thomson, who has two children in their 20s, remembers them being “voracious” readers when they were young, and Carle’s books were among their favorites.
“We owned pretty much every book he ever wrote,” she said.
To Bell-Thomson, Carle embodied his art in everything he did. She was always excited for Carle’s arrival. She described his work as “so simple but so complex.”
“It was his storytelling combined with his art that drew people to him,” she said. “He took time to talk to people and his books spoke to people of all generations.”
She said Carle would get “huge” turnouts at the store when he visited. Patrons would bring books they’d had for years for the author to sign. She remembers on one occasion, a family came in and didn’t have money for the book that Carle was signing that day, but just wanted their child to be able to meet the author. Carle ended up giving them the book anyway.
“That was just the kind of thing he did without thinking about it,” Bell-Thomson said.
Carle’s works involved wholesome storylines. His illustrations were often composed of simple shapes and bright colors and usually involved nature and animals. Perhaps his most well-known work, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” came out in 1969 and has sold over 50 million copies. The plot surrounds a caterpillar with an insatiable appetite for increasingly decadent foods. He eats and grows until he eventually becomes a butterfly.
“His work is timeless and has and will continue to teach and inspire generations to come,” said Tere Kelley of Key Largo Art Gallery. “His focus on teaching children about animals and their function in the environment and life cycles, especially. The way he utilized his talents to teach in such a simple and impactful way is pure genius. ... I can only hope to have such an impact through my art.”
Arana Glass, an Upper Keys artist known for her painted coconuts, recently created a Carle-inspired work in light of his death, an ocean scene with a many-colored seahorse and jellyfish. She said Carle is such an inspiration to children because his art at times seems like it could have been created by a child.
“I think so many would-be artists don’t (try) art because they feel they are not good enough,” Glass said. “Maybe they look at a hyper-realistic painting and think they could never do that. But look at how many people have cherished Eric Carle’s work, which is not the realistic style but a style all his own.”
Carle was profiled in the New York Times in 2007 in a story about his Keys home (Carle spent many years living in New York City as well). Carle said then that he and his wife had grown tired of “the bundling up, the slipping on ice” and the other inconveniences of the punishing winters of rural Massachusetts. They decided to trade it for the balmy weather and ocean views of the Keys after visiting friends in the area in 2003. The Carles made significant modifications to their Keys house in collaboration with Venezuelan architect Luis Pons, giving it a modern, tropical aesthetic of Brazilian ipe wood, concrete and steel.
But despite his wealth and only living in the Keys seasonally, the author maintained his humbleness while interacting with the community, and the locals remember him for that.
“I get goosebumps just thinking about it,” Bell-Thomson said. “He was just so sweet.”