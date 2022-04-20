FLORIDA KEYS — Residents and visitors alike can commemorate Earth Day’s significance during multiple activities throughout the island chain before, on or after April 22.
Now Through May 15Reef Relief, a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving and protecting the Keys’ coral reef ecosystem, is offering a virtual road-trip getaway to the Keys with its Key Largo to Key West Challenge. Participants can join to complete a 50-mile, 100-mile or 200-plus-mile option with any form of intentional exercise such as running, walking, biking, swimming or paddling. During the challenge, entrants log weekly miles via smartphone, mobile fitness app or on paper to complete the trip. Reef Relief emails participants highlights of what they will encounter along each week’s mileage of their virtual vacation. Log as few or as many miles as preferred, each week. The challenge creates a unique experience by taking participants on a virtual vacation while intentionally exercising.
April 21
Join a Fish Identification Class at 11 a.m. the day before Earth Day at the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park Visitor Center and Aquarium Auditorium in Key Largo. The class is to be taught by staff with Key Largo’s Reef Environmental Educational Foundation. Participants learn about REEF as an organization, basic fish identification techniques and how to become involved in citizen science projects. The first undersea park in the United States, Pennekamp is located at mile marker 102.5. No registration is required; entry to the program is included in paid park admission.
April 22
Celebrate Earth Day with the Turtle Hospital by witnessing a planned sea turtle release back to the ocean off Marathon’s Sombrero Beach. A licensed veterinary hospital dedicated to the treatment of sea turtles, the Turtle Hospital is situated at mile marker 48.5. It was opened in 1986 with the goal of healing injured sea turtles and returning them to the wild. Visitors can take guided educational tours of the facility and outdoor rehabilitation area. Follow the hospital’s social media channels (@theturtlehospital) for an announcement of details of the anticipated Earth Day release.
Enjoy a family-friendly outing from 5-8 p.m. at Lagerheads Beach Bar, 0 Simonton St. in Key West, during the Second Annual Luau Fundraiser to benefit Reef Relief coral reef conservation efforts. The event is to feature live music, games, a silent auction and raffle drawings, tropical food and drink specials. Email reefrelief@gmail.com or call 305-294-3100.
April 22-24
During the ninth annual iteration of Key Largo’s REEF Lionfish Derby weekend, set for April 22-24, teams of up to four people can dive to capture invasive lionfish and compete for prizes in two divisions: Apex Predators and Reef Defenders. Until 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 22, registration is $100 per team. A Friday captains meeting is mandatory for derby teams, held both virtually and in-person at the REEF campus, mile marker 98.3 in the median of U.S. 1. Teams will fish Saturday from sunrise to sundown in Keyswide waters. Sunday is fish drop-off day, with an awards ceremony. Register online at reef.org.
April 23
The marine environment is to take center stage Saturday, April 23, during Mote Marine Laboratory’s 10th Ocean Fest: A Community Celebration. Attendees can enjoy live music, environmental art, family activities, and conservation and environmental exhibits. The free-admission event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park, located at the end of Southard Street near the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center. For more information, visit mote.org/oceanfest.