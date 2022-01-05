HOMESTEAD — Everglades National Park is presenting an outdoor art exhibition, “Wild Observations in Everglades National Park,” by conservation artist Deborah Mitchell. Exploring changes in wildlife corridors and combining scientific research with artistic interpretation, the mixed media work is focused on ecological and cultural changes occurring in our wild places.
“Wild Observations in Everglades National Park” presents the viewer with ways to view connections between living things and why they matter to our survival. Mitchell’s site-specific exhibition starts at the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center and continues along trails and boardwalks at the Royal Palm Visitor Center, Gumbo Limbo Trail, Long Pine Key, Pineland Trail, Pa-hay-okee Overlook Trail and Mahogany Hammock Trail. The exhibition is on view daily through June 1.
“Scientific research and the management of our wild places provide support for the air that we breathe, our food web and our water supply,” Mitchell said. “National Parks and field stations are like windows to ecosystems, where ecological responses to water, weather, animals and even humans constantly change.”
Mitchell says her goal is to educate and inspire conservation. Her art conveys the message that the long-term survival of species facing possible extinction depends on how we respond to an urgent call to action, protect the land and oceans, reduce fossil fuel consumption, slow human population needs and reconnect to the natural world.
The exhibition consists of 42 images on 24-by-24-inch adhesive decals placed on the ground and on buildings in seven locations. The images are of photo-based and mixed media works and include descriptive text describing how the work relates to the habitat. Subject matter related to the theme of how everything is connected includes mammals, birds, botany, landscapes and humans. Visitors can continue the exhibition experience on their mobile phones or at home by scanning the QR code on each location description.
“Deborah’s work always inspires us to connect with nature and motivates us to get out in it,” said Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos. “Her passion for our natural wonders comes through in every one of her creations.”
Mitchell has deep ties to Everglades National Park as the former director of Artists In Residence In Everglades during a time of growth for both AIRIE and the park.
For more information and directions to Everglades National Park, visit nps.gov/ever or call 305-242-7700.