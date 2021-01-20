ISLAMORADA — The Keys History & Discovery Center will present “Florida Bay & the Everglades: An Ecological Update,” a live virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, by Dr. Steven Davis of the Everglades Foundation.
Established as a national park in 1947, the Everglades is home to more than 70 threatened or endangered species and one out of every three Floridians relies on the Everglades for their water supply.
Named the “River of Grass” by journalist and environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas the same year the park was established, the effort to conserve the Everglades has been ongoing for many decades.
Davis, the Everglades Foundation’s vice president of communications and engagement as well as senior ecologist, will discuss how Everglades restoration will ultimately benefit the health of Florida Bay.
The lecture is free for members and $5 for non-members. Register in advance by visiting keysdiscovery.com/lectures. This virtual program uses GoToWebinar. For more information on this platform, go to keysdiscovery.com/virtual-platforms.