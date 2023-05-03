Despite the foul weather Tuesday, Patxi Pastor, left, founder of the Celebration of the Sea Foundation, and Rafael De La Parra, executive director of Ch’ooj Ajauil and one of the world’s preeminent whale shark scientists, were all smiles after successfully planting corals near Islamorada’s Alligator Reef. Sharing video footage is a large part of the program.
Dr. Kylie Smith of I.CARE gives a dive briefing as Dr. Cindy Lewis, center, and other participants listen.
JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed
ISLAMORADA — A recent exchange program between Mexico and the Florida Keys focused on the shared goal of saving our oceans. Called Ocean Heroes, 10 Mexicans from Cancun visited Key Largo, Islamorada and Marathon for a dive excursion to plant corals, see the progress of previously out-planted corals, and to learn about the work of The Turtle Hospital.
The Celebration of the Sea Foundation launched its international interactive educational and conservation exchange program in the U.S. and Mexico by collaborating with Monroe County schools. The April 23-26 effort was part of the International Sister Cities Exchange Program, which features scientists, teachers, students and conservation organizations gathering to enhance and preserve our oceans.
The Mexican “Ocean Heroes Ambassadors” joined Keys residents in a coral restoration dive April 25 that departed from the Mote Marine Lab Coral Nursery at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina. Thanks to Key Dives coordination of the boat and crew, divers led by I.CARE (Islamorada Conservation and Restoration Education) spent an hour planting coral pieces on the ocean floor of Rocky Top reef that used to have flourishing coral but now needs intervention. After the planting effort, a Mexican diver who had previously dove the site was especially excited about what he saw below.
“The growth is fantastic,” he said.
A major focus of the education program is on highlighting ocean conservation role models and respective jobs and career paths for students in STREAM (science, technology, resiliency, engineering, arts and math), eco-tourism, fisheries, hospitality and the marine industries.
An additional goal is to bring public attention to critically important environmental issues, while engaging, educating and inspiring children and their families to help protect and ensure the sustained well-being of marine animals and their respective habitats.
The Ocean Heroes program features in-school enrichment programs and live-streamed interactive broadcasts, complemented by pre-recorded video content, produced by the Celebration of the Sea Foundation, in collaboration with select U.S.- and Mexican-based educational, conservation and research organizations.
Schools piloting the program are Treasure Village Montessori in Islamorada and Sugarloaf in Summerland Key. The Leonardo Da Vinci Schools in Cancún, which are certified as Cambridge International Bilingual educational institutions, have been selected as the initial international “Sister City” educational locations.
City of Layton Mayor and Celebration of the Sea Foundation Treasurer Bruce Halle said, “We’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with all of these amazing organizations to bring such an exciting and unique educational program to our students and teachers. This is an outstanding opportunity to work together to make a major difference in education and conservation, and we’re so proud that our Monroe County schools have been selected to pilot the rollout of this extraordinary, international program.”
Patxi Pastor, founder, chairman and CEO of the Celebration of the Sea Foundation, added, “Continuing to collaborate on incredible educational and conservation initiatives like this, with such special partners who share our values and vision, speaks directly to the power of how public-private partnerships can truly make an enormous impact to protect our oceans and raise the next generation of ocean ambassadors.”
In addition to Halle and Pastor, present at the ocean celebration were Dr. Cindy Lewis, director of the Keys Marine Lab at Florida Institute of Oceanography in Layton and member of the Celebration of the Sea Foundation’s Board of Directors; Frazier Nivens, founder and CEO of Ocean Imaging and member of the Celebration of the Sea Foundation’s board; Tommy DiGiorgio, co-owner and vice chairman of Sterling Spoon Culinary Management and member of the Celebration of the Sea Foundation’s board; Treasure Village Principal Kelly Mangel and Assistant Principal Kristin Brucia; Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder’s founder Art Cooper, president and chair Nancy Cooper, and director of education at Dolphins Plus Bayside Marylou Wright, along with I.CARE co-founders Dr. Kylie Smith and Mike Goldberg.