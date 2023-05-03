ISLAMORADA — A recent exchange program between Mexico and the Florida Keys focused on the shared goal of saving our oceans. Called Ocean Heroes, 10 Mexicans from Cancun visited Key Largo, Islamorada and Marathon for a dive excursion to plant corals, see the progress of previously out-planted corals, and to learn about the work of The Turtle Hospital.

The Celebration of the Sea Foundation launched its international interactive educational and conservation exchange program in the U.S. and Mexico by collaborating with Monroe County schools. The April 23-26 effort was part of the International Sister Cities Exchange Program, which features scientists, teachers, students and conservation organizations gathering to enhance and preserve our oceans.

