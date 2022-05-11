KEY LARGO — CrossFit: a high-intensity workout sensation with a cult-like following.
NBC News in 2019 reported that more than 4 million participants were actively pursuing the branded CrossFit exercise program in the United States, with more than 7,000 gyms offering it. The regimen’s popularity has reached a fever pitch across the United States, and has also spread to Key Largo.
Joe Scanlon first visited CrossFit Key Largo after a friend invited him to try the workout training program at the gym at mile marker 100, oceanside.
“I had no idea what to expect,” he said.
Scanlon never looked back. However, competing in the challenging program wasn’t enough for Scanlon. He eagerly enlisted himself as a part-time coach.
He never expected that his passion would create a completely new career path, but now, CrossFit is providing the 33-year old Key Largo resident with benefits he never imagined. He has become a full-time coach, manager and co-owner of the facility.
The magnetic pull that motivated him to keep coming back to compete, better himself and excel was the fact that it wasn’t just a regular gym workout. There was something that made it unique.
“I came from a traditional gym. Everything is separated between bicep, tricep, chest and the occasional treadmill and ab workouts,” Scanlon said.
In contrast, CrossFit workouts are fast-paced and scored, and participants use their full range of motion, while surrounded and encouraged by other participants.
That, coupled with high-energy music, provides the different experience for newcomers, and that could perhaps be what keeps them coming back for more.
Some could potentially be intimidated by the program’s unorthodox style and fast pace. However, Scanlon and the CrossFit Key Largo staff take keen interest in attending to each client’s needs, and beginners are always welcome and can develop at their own pace.
“We tailor fit everything for everyone,” he said. “We specialize in adjusting the workouts. Whether you are 15 years old or 80 years old, we can make it work for you. That’s my job as a coach, and that’s what our entire staff specializes in doing.”
This could be as simple as sitting on a box rather than fully extending down for a squat, or hopping in place instead of using a jump rope.
The time to join is always now for those who don’t want to fall behind in their fitness journey, and science agrees.
“As we age, muscle mass fades quicker and quicker, and the lack of muscle mass and bone density causes the biggest risk of injury in later years. It is our desire to help you maintain muscle mass, bone density and overall fitness for as long as possible. For this reason, we believe grandma should be doing squats,” Scanlon said.
Scanlon said that the majority of the program’s 80 members are ages 50 and over and retired.
“It’s not a young person’s sport, but for all ages,” he said.
The 4,000-square-foot gym provides several amenities for members, including classes, with slots open Monday-Friday at 5:50 a.m, 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., as well as 4:25 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The facility also includes a 1,500-square-foot room designated as a regular gym.
Members have access to weights, machines, vending machines, bathrooms and showers. The space was renovated in 2019 after Scanlon and Robert Prosek took over ownership.
“Robert put his vision into reality and totally transformed the aesthetics of the space,” Scanlon said.
For more information, call 305-814-5406, email crossfitkeylargo@gmail.com or stop by the gym.