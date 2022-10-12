EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK — A team of five explorers is soon embarking on a 130-mile trek that has not been completed in 125 years. The 2022 Willoughby Expedition team will attempt to retrace an 1897 canoe journey across the Everglades that was first completed by explorer and scientist Hugh de Laussat Willoughby.

Willoughby’s charts aided in creating the first accurate maps of the region, his water sampling provided the baseline water chemistry for the Everglades, and his book, “Across the Everglades: A Canoe Journey of Exploration,” is primary reading for all Everglades scholars.