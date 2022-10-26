KEY WEST — Lavish floats and costumed characters will entertain spectators Saturday, Oct. 29, during the Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade through Key West’s historic downtown.
The parade is the traditional highlight of the annual nine-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration. Tens of thousands of people are expected to throng the island’s downtown streets to view the parade.
The procession’s floats and costumes are to reflect the 2022 festival theme, “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos,” with organizers encouraging entrants to draw inspiration from cult films and plays, iconic animated cartoons and fan-favorite classics.
Many floats each year feature music, light shows, oversized moving parts and elements that tower over spectators. Intermixed with the floats are human-powered kinetic creations and island-style dance troupes wearing sequined and feathered costumes.
Cash prizes totaling $15,000 are to be split between the most creative entries in multiple categories, with awards determined by a panel of judges.
The parade’s grand marshal is to be Key West songwriter and musician Tony Baltimore.
Also leading the procession will be the Fantasy Fest king and queen, crowned on the festival’s opening night to preside over the revelry. Aspiring royals earn their titles by raising funds for the Florida Keys’ A.H. of Monroe organization.
The Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade is to begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the intersection of Key West’s Southard and Whitehead streets. The parade travels down Whitehead toward the Gulf of Mexico, turns onto Front Street and then proceeds along the iDuval Street to the Atlantic Ocean.