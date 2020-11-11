KEY LARGO — MarrVelous Pet Rescue is hosting a “Strutt for Mutts” fundraising fashion show from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, with local vendors donating outfits for a pre-recorded show with a live auction, silent auction, raffles and prizes.
This pre-recorded show is a work-around solution for fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This way everyone can participate and have fun, no matter their comfort level with the current state of life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Joy Martin, president and chair of MPR.
Guests can register at MarrVelous’ website, mprescues.org/S4M, to attend the virtual festivities. The cost is $30 to attend, and each guest will receive a goodie bag. Attendance will be limited to 100 participants.
Participating stores are Miss Monroe Boutique, Wear With All, Wild Lily Boutique and others.
MarrVelous Pet Rescues is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing care and treatment for animals abandoned, stray or in need. The organization provides pets shelter in foster homes until permanent adoption is achieved. The group also promotes education for responsible animal care, spay and neutering, microchipping and training.
MPR is raising money toward its capital fund with a longterm goal of a dedicated office, as it is currently housed at the American Caribbean real estate office.