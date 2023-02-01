KEY LARGO — Friends of the Key Largo Library will host a monthlong book sale in February.
All month long, library visitors can take home books for a donation to the Friends group. Those who donate $10 or more will receive a book bag.
New books will be available each Wednesday.
Friends of the Key Largo Library fundraises to supplement and support programs and concerts at the library.
Key Largo Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
