STOCK ISLAND — Stock Island has been the heart of the Florida Keys’ commercial shrimping industry for decades.
The island’s seafaring spirit, culinary diversity and creative offerings will be showcased during the annual I Love Stock Island Festival, scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, through Sunday, June 19.
The Father’s Day weekend fest will feature food and libation events, art strolls, live music and other events.
Among Wednesday’s attractions are a self-guided tour of Stock Island’s food trucks and a “dad-off” competition followed by a “dive-in” movie poolside at Oceans Edge Resort and Marina, 5950 Peninsular Ave.
Subsequent offerings include Thursday’s ShrimpStock, where attendees can sample fresh local shrimp prepared 10 ways. Presented at Absinthe House, 6404 Front St., the evening also features live music and dancing.
Friday’s schedule includes the “Taste of Stock Island Food Tour,” a guided exploration of local cuisine beginning at 4 p.m. Traveling via trolley, guests are to stop at nine Stock Island restaurants and hotspots to taste small plates and beverage pairings. Chefs and owners are to be on hand to welcome participants.
Both Friday and Saturday festival goers can stroll through the Stock Island Arts District to meet local artists and artisans in their studios and visit galleries featuring work in a wide variety of media.
Saturday also brings a culinary and craft beer outing that blends offerings from Cayo Hueso Brewing with a five-course feast from the chefs at Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria, 5620 MacDonald Ave. Music lovers can listen to the rhythms of “LiveStock on the Rock” at Sloppy Joe’s Dockside at The Perry Hotel, 7001 Shrimp Road.
Among Sunday’s highlights are Father’s Day yoga with Salute to the Sol at The Perry Hotel, a Father’s Day brunch, the final day of a fishing tournament and guided van tours spotlighting Stock Island history.