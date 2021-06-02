STOCK ISLAND — Arts emporiums, a fast-growing culinary scene and a colorful working waterfront characterize Stock Island, the Florida Keys community on the outskirts of Key West.
Visitors can explore the eclectic island — headquarters of the Keys’ commercial shrimping industry — during the I Love Stock Island Festival set for Wednesday, June 16, through Sunday, June 20.
Attractions during the Father’s Day weekend festival include fresh-off-the-boat seafood and other island cuisine, history and art tours, live music and a family fishing tournament.
Among the opening events Wednesday are a self-guided tour of Stock Island’s food trucks and a free 8 p.m. “dive-in movie” at Oceans Edge Resort & Marina, 5950 Peninsular Ave.
Subsequent offerings include Thursday’s ShrimpStock, where attendees can sample fresh local shrimp prepared 10 ways. Presented at the Art Shack, 6404 Front St., the 6 p.m. gathering also features live music.
Capping Friday’s schedule is the “Taste of Stock Island Food Tour.” Traveling via trolley, guests are to stop at selected Stock Island restaurants between 4 and 7 p.m. for small plate and beverage pairings.
Both Friday and Saturday, festival goers can stroll through the Stock Island Arts District, which features working studios and galleries.
A traditional pig roast is to be held Saturday night at Lost Beach at Island Farm, a laid-back enclave and honey farm tucked away at 7000/7200 5th St. The quintessential “old Keys” experience also includes a sunset campfire and live music.
Father’s Day brings activities for dads and kids, highlighted by a family fishing derby headquartered at Stock Island Yacht Club & Marina, 6000 Peninsular Ave. Both dock and charter fishing are to be offered, and rules call for fishing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The angling action and a 4 p.m. weigh-in are to be followed by awards, a fish fry and live music on the beach.
Alternatively, kids and dads can have a family “photo op” and then craft a frame for their image from reclaimed lobster trap wood at Damon Designs at the Art Shack.
The festival also features a pool party, dinner and brunch experiences, a land-and-sea cleanup and happy hour, guided Stock Island history tours and live music performances dubbed “LiveStock on the Rock.”
For more event information and ticketing, visit ilovestockisland.org.