The fall months call for comforting, hearty meals that taste just as delicious as they look. Filling recipes like chili make the season a special time for spending quality moments with those you love.
This fall, turn to a time-saving ingredient like Newman’s Own Sockarooni Pasta Sauce with its blend of tomatoes, mushrooms and bell peppers plus a few signature spices. This versatile sauce made with high-quality ingredients is ready to be a new favorite at your home in recipes like Chili Con Carne, a satisfying dish that can simmer on the stove while you help little ones with homework.
Along with comforting foods, fall is also a time for giving. You can put tasty food on your own table while helping nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity with Newman’s Own’s radically good commitment to “giving it all away.” As with all of its products, 100% of profits from Sockarooni Pasta Sauce is donated to organizations that help kids.
Chili Con Carne
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 2 hours
Servings: 8
2 cups diced onion
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 green pepper, seeded and chopped
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 pounds coarsely ground lean beef
2 cups kidney beans, soaked overnight
1 jar Newman’s Own Sockarooni or Marinara Pasta Sauce
2-3 cups water
2-3 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1 cup chopped celery
1 can (8 ounces) corn
sour cream, for garnish
lime wedges, for garnish
Saute onion, garlic and green pepper in oil until soft. Add beef and brown. Add kidney beans, pasta sauce, water, chili powder, cumin and salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer, uncovered, 1 hour, stirring frequently.
Add celery and corn; simmer 1 hour. Garnish with sour cream and lime wedges.
Substitution: Use 3 cups cooked rice for meat to make vegetarian chili.