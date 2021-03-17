ISLAMORADA — After a multi-year drought in the late 1980s, the widespread decline of the Florida Bay was dramatic and astonishing, with rapid seagrass and sponge die-offs that eventually spurred Everglades restoration efforts. As expert witnesses, local fishing guides tell their compelling account of what they saw in “Voices of the Florida Bay: Honoring Tradition, Guiding Conservation,” created by Florida Bay Forever Save Our Waters.
At the time, Florida Bay fishing guides witnessed first-hand the Everglades estuary’s demise into a “pea soup”-green state, which affected their livelihood and prompted them to alert water management officials.
“What has been most eye-opening to me is that when the seagrass started dying off, these guides were the first to report it, and they were totally discredited and delegitimized,” said Emma Haydocy, Florida Bay Forever executive director. “They were told that they weren’t scientists or biologists. To hear their stories, even more so in 2021, shows us how we have to open dialogue and work together. The fact that they were diminished was equally as shocking as the rapid turtle grass die-off.”
The film is a 45-minute compilation of interviews with legendary Florida Keys fishing guides and anglers Stu Apte, Billy Knowles, Eddie Wightman, Rick Ruoff, Vic Gaspeny, Steve Huff, Tim Carlile, Tim and Robert Klein, Craig Brewer and Sandy Moret.
The interviews were filmed last year and funded in part by grants from the Florida Humanities Council and the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association.
“The project is the historical record of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association and the tireless efforts of our members to preserve Florida Bay,” said Commodore Steve Friedman. “There have been so many instances where our knowledge of the bay has been ignored or diminished by water managers. It’s really special to be acknowledged and revered for the part we continue to play in the fight for clean water and a restored Florida Bay.”
Florida Bay remains in dire need of restoration, even two decades after the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan was enacted.
“I’ve been doing this for 63 years,” said Capt. Billy Knowles. “I tell a lot of the younger folks that if they don’t take care of the bay and get it fixed now, there’s no point in doing what you’re doing anymore.”
The film is also a call-to-action for modern stakeholders and for residents’ stewardship, according to Haydocy.
“Voices of the Florida Bay: Honoring Tradition, Guiding Conservation” will premier virtually at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26.
Immediately following the film, a panel discussion on conservation and Florida Bay will be moderated by Haydocy and features current voices in the guide community.
The film will be offered through Florida Bay Forever’s website following the premier.
Tickets are available at floridabayforever.org/voices and are available for a suggested donation starting at $25. All proceeds will benefit Florida Bay Forever Save Our Waters. For more information, contact info@floridabayforever.org or call 786-572-7051.