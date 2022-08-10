ISLAMORADA — History of Diving Museum host Barbara Overton presentation will present a lecture titled “Searching for Sunken Treasure in Skin Diver Magazine” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the mile marker 83 museum.
Skin Diver Magazine, first published in 1951, provides a ringside seat to the evolution of scuba diving equipment and the development of the diving industry. Intrigued by the suggestion that the magazine might contain hints to forgotten shipwrecks, Overton undertook to read every issue of the magazine in the History of Diving Museum collection.
She found many unexpected treasures in the “World’s Largest Underwater Magazine,” which she will share during her presentation.
The museum will be hosting the presentation on-site with limited seating in the Bauer Diving History Research Library as well as offering access through a private Zoom meeting. Those interested in attending in person should email programs@divingmuseum.org or call the museum at 305-664-9737. To register for the Zoom meeting, visit divingmuseum.org. Spaces are limited so advance registration is required.
The museum will stop taking reservations at noon Aug. 16 or when all slots have been taken. For those unable to attend, the session will be recorded and posted to the museum’s YouTube channel.