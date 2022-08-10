ISLAMORADA — History of Diving Museum host Barbara Overton presentation will present a lecture titled “Searching for Sunken Treasure in Skin Diver Magazine” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the mile marker 83 museum.

Skin Diver Magazine, first published in 1951, provides a ringside seat to the evolution of scuba diving equipment and the development of the diving industry. Intrigued by the suggestion that the magazine might contain hints to forgotten shipwrecks, Overton undertook to read every issue of the magazine in the History of Diving Museum collection.