Fireworks

Cheeca Lodge & Spa’s restaurants on New Year’s Eve provide access to the Islamorada resort’s annual fireworks show over the Atlantic.

 TDC/Contributed

FLORIDA KEYS — The island chain will welcome 2023 with fireworks, parties and lighthearted takeoffs on the traditional New York’s Times Square ball drop.

Havana Jack’s Oceanside Restaurant, 410 East Ocean Drive in Key Colony Beach, invites everyone to boogie into the new year with live music from The Lady A Band starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, along with dinner and drink specials starting at 5 p.m. A DJ will be spinning tunes from 9 p.m. until a complimentary midnight toast. Call Havana Jack’s for reservations at 305-743-4849.