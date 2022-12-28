FLORIDA KEYS — The island chain will welcome 2023 with fireworks, parties and lighthearted takeoffs on the traditional New York’s Times Square ball drop.
Havana Jack’s Oceanside Restaurant, 410 East Ocean Drive in Key Colony Beach, invites everyone to boogie into the new year with live music from The Lady A Band starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, along with dinner and drink specials starting at 5 p.m. A DJ will be spinning tunes from 9 p.m. until a complimentary midnight toast. Call Havana Jack’s for reservations at 305-743-4849.
Islamorada’s Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill at mile marker 85, oceanside, is having a New Year’s Eve party with live music by “Ego Free” from 8 p.m. until their midnight fireworks show. Living up to the bar’s reputation as a late-night spot in the Upper Keys, DJ Louis will keep the party rocking until 4 a.m. No reservations required. Visit hogheavenbarandgrill.com.
Keys Island Grill, located near Hog Heaven at mile marker 85, is staging a New Year’s Eve Beach Party with live reggae music and a Brazilian Carnival Dance Show. General admission tickets include entertainment and one glass of wine. Food for purchase, a cash bar and VIP tables are available. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The Hog Heaven fireworks should be visible from Keys Island Grill’s beach. Visit keysislandgrill.com.
Two Islamorada resorts are welcoming guests and non-guests that have dinner reservations to partake of special menus and celebrations.
Cheeca Lodge & Spa, located at mile marker 81, oceanside, offers a New Year’s Eve menu with multiple seatings before the annual fireworks display. Call Cheeca Lodge’s restaurants at 305-517-4447 for reservations.
Postcard Inn, located at mile marker 84, oceanside, invites guests and non-guests with reservations to the New Year’s Eve Party at Raw Bar with tropical cocktails and the “Touch of the Keys” seafood buffet, followed by live music and a DJ for dancing until well after the ball drops. Visit postcardinn.com or call 305-664-2321.
Guests at the couples-only Bungalows Key Largo resort will be treated to a full day of entertainment and activities, capped off by an elegant New Year’s Eve buffet, live music by Patrick and the Las Vegas Band, midnight fireworks and champagne. The property is located at mile marker 99, bayside, in Key Largo. Visitbungalowskeylargo.com.
At Key West’s Bourbon St. Pub complex, 724 Duval St., drag queen Sushi is to star in the “Red Shoe Drop” festivities for the 25th year. Seconds before midnight, a super-sized red high heel carrying the elaborately gowned Sushi will be lowered from the complex’s balcony toward the crowd below. Past “Red Shoe Drops” have been featured on CNN.
Street viewing of the entertainment and “drop” is free and open to the public. A limited number of tickets for a VIP balcony party overlooking the stage is offered each year; call New Orleans House Guest House at 305-293-9800 for VIP ticket availability.
Party people on lower Duval Street can watch the “drop” of a gigantic manmade conch shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys, to the flat roof of Sloppy Joe’s Bar, 201 Duval St. Festivities are to be hosted from the rooftop by DJ Sanaris and, as a huge clock counts down the seconds to midnight, the supersized shell begins to descend. Live music and dancing inside Sloppy Joe’s round out the revelry. No reservations or tickets are taken for the popular outdoor event. Visit sloppyjoes.com.
In the Key West Historic Seaport, New Year’s Eve merriment is centered around the Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., and celebrates the island’s colorful seafaring heritage. Just before midnight, a “pirate wench” is to be lowered from the top of a majestic tall ship’s mast. The event includes live music, dancing and festivities at the Schooner Wharf. Visit schoonerwharf.com.
Revelers also can applaud a huge replica of a Key lime wedge splashing down into a larger-than-life margarita glass on the Sunset Pier at Ocean Key Resort & Spa, 0 Duval St., paired with a performance by The Beatle Band; the “landing” of a flight attendant in a section of a replica aircraft during a ticketed Gatsby-style party at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery, 301 Whitehead St., whose historic building is known as the birthplace of Pan Am; and the offbeat “tuna drop” at the Smokin’ Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. Visit facebook.com/SunsetPierKeyWest/, firstflightkw.com and smokintunasaloon.com.
A complete roster of holiday activities and special events throughout the Keys can be viewed at fla-keys.com/calendar.